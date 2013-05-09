DT: An Exciting Time for the D

Jets defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman knows exactly what rookies are thinking today as they check in for the start of their first NFL minicamp.

"The anxiety that you feel as a rookie is high and you're not sure how you're going to fit in," said Thurman, an 11th round pick of the Dallas Cowboys in the 1978 NFL Draft. "You're not sure how you are going to be accepted by your teammates, but you have to go out and compete and make your mark. Everybody that plays this game usually is pretty competitive, so I think the guys that can pick it up, grasp it, understand it and go out and compete will have the best chance to succeed."

For the past four seasons, Thurman mentored a Green & White defensive backfield that held opponents to an NFL-low 71.0 passer rating, 52.6 completion percentage and 11,921 passing yards. Elevated to coordinator on Jan. 24, 2013, Thurman and new Jets DB coach Tim McDonald added what most experts consider to be the most talented cornerback in the draft with the selection of Alabama's Dee Milliner at No. 9 overall.

"He's very talented. The guy can cover, but he's not afraid to get involved in the run game," Thurman told a group of season ticket holders at the Atlantic Health jets Training Center. "He's a complete corner. He has a chance to be a big-time player and we're looking forward to coaching him."

While Thurman said it was a "pleasure" to coach Darrelle Revis, DT loves the depth the Green & White have assembled at the cornerback position. Included in the bunch are Pro Bowler Antonio Cromartie, Kyle Wilson, Isaiah Trufant, Ellis Lankster, Aaron Berry, Darrin Walls and the aforementioned Milliner.

"This is probably the most talented group we've had at cornerback since I've been here. It is from top to bottom," he said. "There are probably six to seven guys that can play cornerback in the National Football League right now."

For the third consecutive April, the Jets selected a defensive lineman in the first round. Missouri DT Sheldon Richardson came off the board shortly after Milliner and he will add more speed and explosion to an already talented front.

"To get him at 13, we thought was somewhat of a steal. The guy brings a lot of passion, a lot of energy to the game and to the position," Thurman said. "He will give us some inside presence as a pass rusher. We feel like with the drafting of (Quinton) Coples last year and Muhammad Wilkerson the year before and big Kenrick Ellis, we have a defensive front we can be proud of and get pressure on the quarterback without necessarily having to blitz."