Draft by Position: Which WR for Jets?

As for position enhancement through the draft, let's just say it's a good year to be looking for a wide receiver. ESPN's Todd McShay said of this year's wideout prospects that it's the "deepest position in what we're calling one of the deepest drafts ever." While there are many viable options for the Jets, however, Sammy Watkins is not expected to be one of them.

All Watkins did at Clemson was set the Tigers' career receiving records for catches (240), yards (3,391) and touchdowns (tied for first with 27), while earning All-America first-team honors three times. Oh, and did we mention he's only a junior? The 6'1", 211-pounder "plays bigger than he measures, runs bigger than his listed size, and has always had explosive speed," ESPN's Mel Kiper said. "He fights through contact to make plays for the ball, and once he has it, he's devastating after the catch."