Draft by Position: Ebron, Amaro Top Thin TE Field

Newyorkjets.com's coverage of the 2014 draft includes breakdowns of each position group, focusing both on the Jets' current situation and the top players expected to be selected at the position from May 8-10. All player rankings have been compiled from 10 different "big boards" around the Internet, updated as recently as today and as far back as the start of free agency. Today's fifth in the series: Tight ends.

It's a bit of an underwhelming tight end class that faces NFL teams in this year's draft. But there are some gems that could be uncovered by teams that feel they need a TE, and the Jets could be one of those teams.

The Green & White re-signed Jeff Cumberland just before the start of the free agency period. And both they and he think it's time for big Jeff to emerge.

"When you play this game, or any sport, you've just got to be patient and go with what they give you," Cumberland told newyorkjets.com when he signed. "But this is my fifth year in the league now. I've been very patient. This year I feel I should be able to show the ability I know I have."

Behind Cumberland on the current roster are second-year man Zach Sudfeld (five catches in 11 NFL games) and first-year man Chris Pantale has yet to play in the regular season. There should be room for another TE at the party.

Could that come in the first two rounds? Eric Ebron is the mock drafters' consensus choice to be this year's first-round tight. But likely he'd have to drop down boards or we'd have to trade up if that marriage were going to be arranged. And Jace Amaro would also appear to be a 'tweener for the Jets, figuring to go late in Round 1, after our 18th pick, or high in Round 2, before our 49th overall selection.