Draft by Position: Clowney & Co. on the DL

Thanks in part to hitting on all three of those previous selections, that first-round defensive lineman pattern is likely to come to an end this time around. But as has been proven throughout the years, there is plenty of talent to be had outside of the top rounds in a draft.

Take Damon Harrison. Despite going undrafted out of William Penn, "Snacks" has emerged as one of the best run stoppers not just on the Green & White but in the entire league. His 66 total tackles and 7.0 stuffs both ranked fourth in the NFL among DTs last season. Richardson, by the way, led both categories (78 and 8.5) en route to his Defensive Rookie of the Year award.