DL Reset: DT Quinnen Williams & Co. Set to Pick Up Where Group Left Off 

Carl Lawson Eyes Double-Digit Sacks in 2023 Season 

Jul 05, 2023 at 08:30 AM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ3_1631 copy
Table inside Article
DEFENSIVE LINE (14)Players
Jets HoldoversQuinnen Williams (Round 1, 2019), Carl Lawson (UFA-CIN, 2021), John Franklin-Myers (W-LRM, 2019), EDGE Jermaine Johnson II (Round 1c, 2022), Micheal Clemons (Round 4b, 2022), Solomon Thomas (UFA-LV, 2022), Bryce Huff (UDFA, 2020), Tanzel Smart (FA, 2020), Marquiss Spencer (FA, 2022)
New VeteransIsaiah Mack (W-SEA, 2023), Quinton Jefferson (FA, 2023), Al Woods (FA, 2023)
Rookie ArrivalsEDGE Will McDonald IV (Round 1, 2023), Deslin Alexandre (UDFA, 2023)
DeparturesSheldon Rankins, Nathan Shepherd, Vinny Curry

Cornerstones and Contributors
Quinnen Williams' All-Pro 2022 season helped the Jets defense to a historic jump. After ranking dead last in yards allowed in 2021 (397.6 yards per game), the Jets climbed to No. 4 last season (311.1).

Williams led the team with 12 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 28 QB pressures and 2 forced fumbles. He did not participate in the voluntary offseason program as he awaited the birth of his first child and a contract extension. While no agreement has been reached, head coach Robert Saleh expressed optimism this spring about the former No. 3 overall pick's availability for training camp.

"I speak for everyone, I probably speak for Quinnen in that we all want it to get done sooner rather than later," Saleh said. "I'll let the business guys handle all that stuff, but it's going to get done. He'll be here for camp, he'll be ready to roll and once he is, I'm sure he'll be the same guy he was a year ago."

Almost all the starting and supporting cast from last season remain intact including Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff, Solomon Thomas, Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons. Lawson, who had 7 sacks in 2022, enters camp trimmer, healthy and confident.

"I haven't felt like this in, I think ever," he said. "It's been truly a blessing, so I'm excited about it."

Lawson added on what his on-field production will look like: "Best version of myself production-wise. Just tune in. I was kind of getting to a point right before I got hurt (in Green Bay in 2021), but this is different. You just have to wait and see."

With 27 sacks in 68 regular-season games, Lawson has his eyes on double-digit sacks this season.

"That's a goal and that's going to happen," he said.

For the professional sophomores – the bigger Clemons (290 pounds) will offer position flexibility like Franklin-Myers at DE and DT while Johnson feels more prepared to handle the NFL.

Gallery | The 2023 Jets Defensive Line in Photos

See the best photos of Carl Lawson, Quinnen Williams, Jermaine Johnson and the Jets defensive line.

E_SS1_1552
1 / 59
E_SS2_4205
2 / 59
E_SZ2_4612
3 / 59
E_SZ3_4010
4 / 59
E_SZ2_4906
5 / 59
E_SZ3_0289
6 / 59
E_SZ1_1366
7 / 59
E_SS3_9189
8 / 59
E_SZ2_3104
9 / 59
E_SZ2_4719
10 / 59
E_SZ2_1791
11 / 59
E_SZ3_1128
12 / 59
E_SZ1_9437
13 / 59
E_SZ3_5206
14 / 59
E_SZ2_4880
15 / 59
Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) throws while hit by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)
16 / 59

Los Angeles Rams quarterback Baker Mayfield (17) throws while hit by Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the second half of an NFL football game Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Abbie Parr)

Abbie Parr/Associated Press
E_SZ2_4599
17 / 59
E_SZ4_0376
18 / 59
E_SS1_2485
19 / 59
E_SZ2_4429
20 / 59
E_SZ2_1724
21 / 59
E_SZ3_4163
22 / 59
E_SA103975
23 / 59
E_SZ2_3781
24 / 59
E_SZ2_0897
25 / 59
E_SZ2_2087
26 / 59
E_SZ2_1114
27 / 59
E_SZ2_1876
28 / 59
Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs with the ball as Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods (99) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)
29 / 59

Los Angeles Rams running back Kyren Williams (23) runs with the ball as Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods (99) defends during the first half of an NFL football game Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, in Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez)

Marcio Jose Sanchez/Associated Press
E_SZ1_4938
30 / 59
E_SZ1_3728
31 / 59
E_SS3_8287
32 / 59
E_SZ1_1258
33 / 59
E_SS3_4893
34 / 59
E_SS3_8194
35 / 59
E_SS3_5132
36 / 59
E_SS3_6440
37 / 59
E_SS2_1274
38 / 59
E_SS3_9959
39 / 59
E_SNY48881
40 / 59
E_SS2_4212
41 / 59
E_SS2_4057
42 / 59
E_SS3_0115
43 / 59
Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, right, looks to pass the ball as Cardinals guard Will Hernandez (76) blocks Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)
44 / 59

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray, right, looks to pass the ball as Cardinals guard Will Hernandez (76) blocks Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Quinton Jefferson (77) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Nov. 6, 2022, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press
E_SS2_1396
45 / 59
E_SS2_2802
46 / 59
E_SS2_1212
47 / 59
Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods (99) lines up during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Munich, Germany. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)
48 / 59

Seattle Seahawks defensive tackle Al Woods (99) lines up during an NFL football game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022, in Munich, Germany. (Ben Liebenberg via AP)

Ben Liebenberg/Associated Press
E_SS2_7138
49 / 59
E_SS1_3564_1
50 / 59
E_SS1_4947
51 / 59
E_SS1_2996
52 / 59
E_SS1_2976
53 / 59
E_SS1_0592
54 / 59
E_SA103805
55 / 59
E_JB1_9307
56 / 59
E_SS1_0653
57 / 59
E_SS1_0488
58 / 59
20221218-Jets Vs Lions Full Take-245
59 / 59
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Newcomers and Outgoers
The most change for the Jets defensive line came at defensive tackle.

Sheldon Rankins (Texans) and Nathan Shepherd (Saints) both departed in free agency, leaving a pair of holes on the interior that were plugged by a pair of former Seahawks in Quinton Jefferson, who had a career-high 5.5 sacks last season, and Al Woods.

For the second straight year, general manager Joe Douglas added a defensive end in the first round of the NFL Draft. Last year was Jermaine Johnson at No. 26 overall and this year was Will McDonald at No. 15. The Iowa State product is a wiry, rangy player with unique tools that helped him total 34 sacks, tied for the most in Big 12 history.

"Will looks the part," Saleh said. "I love his personality. He is a dude, man. He's got tremendous length, his bend, just going through drills. … Obviously, there's things from a developmental standpoint. All rookies go through it with regards to a little bit more size, a little bit more power, developing the ability to run through tackles is always going to be the biggest thing for a defensive lineman, but I love where he's at right now."

JetSpeak
"You always want to be the best D-line and it's a goal in the back of our head, but the goal every game is to be the most disruptive front," Solomon Thomas said. "We want to affect the quarterback, we want to put them down, we want to create turnovers and we want to find ways to win the game. Sometimes that may not be the numbers we like. We may have 2.0 sacks, we may have 19 quarterback hits, and with 2.0 sacks, you're not going to lead the league in sacks, but how disruptive we are is going to make us win the game, so that's our goal."

Related Content

news

Notebook | ST Coordinator Brant Boyer High on Jets' Three 'Specialists'

Judy Battista of NFL.com Says Super Bowl Fits 'Collective Mood'

news

Young Jets Agree: 'The Expectation Is High with Aaron Rodgers'

WR Garrett Wilson: Future Hall of Fame QB 'Pushes Us' to 'Perfect Our Game Every Day'

news

Jeff Ulbrich: Jets' Defense Is 'Just Scratching the Surface'

Green & White Coordinator and Players Have a Plan to Take Their Robust 2022 Season to New Heights

news

WR Reset: Jets HC Robert Saleh Says 'We Love Our Group' of Receivers

Garrett Wilson & Corey Davis Return; Allen Lazard, Mecole Hardman Jr., Randall Cobb Are Recent Vet Additions

news

Joe Tippmann Adjusting to the Speed of the NFL

Jets OL Coach Keith Carter Says Athletic Center 'Can Rally the Troops and Bring Everybody with Him'

news

New Jets OC Nathaniel Hackett Has Been This Way Before

He's Familiar with HC Robert Saleh and the Green & White Organization ... and Then There's the Quarterback

news

Which Jets Player Would You Invite to Your Fourth of July BBQ?

Pair of Offensive Linemen Among Popular Answers

news

Aaron Rodgers: 'I'm Here Because I Believe in This Team'

Jets in April Finally Landed an NFL Jedi Who Sees the Opportunity to Be 'Part of Something Special'

news

C.J. Mosley Values Opportunity to 'Contend for a Championship' in 2023

One of the Jets' Captains Is the Heart and Soul of the Defense

news

For Jets HC Robert Saleh, It All Starts with Finishing

After Last Year's 'Learning Experience,' 'There's a Lot of Excitement About What We Can Be'

news

Where Are They Now: Kellen Davis

Catch Up with the Jets Legend from Michigan State

Advertising