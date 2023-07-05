DL Reset: DT Quinnen Williams & Co. Set to Pick Up Where Group Left Off 

Cornerstones and Contributors

Quinnen Williams' All-Pro 2022 season helped the Jets defense to a historic jump. After ranking dead last in yards allowed in 2021 (397.6 yards per game), the Jets climbed to No. 4 last season (311.1).

Williams led the team with 12 sacks, 12 tackles for loss, 28 QB pressures and 2 forced fumbles. He did not participate in the voluntary offseason program as he awaited the birth of his first child and a contract extension. While no agreement has been reached, head coach Robert Saleh expressed optimism this spring about the former No. 3 overall pick's availability for training camp.

"I speak for everyone, I probably speak for Quinnen in that we all want it to get done sooner rather than later," Saleh said. "I'll let the business guys handle all that stuff, but it's going to get done. He'll be here for camp, he'll be ready to roll and once he is, I'm sure he'll be the same guy he was a year ago."

Almost all the starting and supporting cast from last season remain intact including Carl Lawson, John Franklin-Myers, Bryce Huff, Solomon Thomas, Jermaine Johnson and Micheal Clemons. Lawson, who had 7 sacks in 2022, enters camp trimmer, healthy and confident.

"I haven't felt like this in, I think ever," he said. "It's been truly a blessing, so I'm excited about it."

Lawson added on what his on-field production will look like: "Best version of myself production-wise. Just tune in. I was kind of getting to a point right before I got hurt (in Green Bay in 2021), but this is different. You just have to wait and see."

With 27 sacks in 68 regular-season games, Lawson has his eyes on double-digit sacks this season.

"That's a goal and that's going to happen," he said.