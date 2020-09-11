Denzel Mims and Avery Williamson Ruled Out for Bills Game

Injury Bug Bites Back

Wide receiver Denzel Mims has been ruled out for Sunday's season-opener against Buffalo after he tweaked his "good" hamstring Thursday, not the one that sidelined him for most of training camp. According to Head Coach Adam Gase, there's a chance the Jets could place Mims on injured reserve, which would sideline him through at least Week 3.

"It's a shame because I thought when we were doing routes vs. air, I was seeing him really come off the ball," Gase said. "The way he was running and executing some of the routes that we were doing, I was getting fired up. The first day I was thinking he was a little tentative on Wednesday. Yesterday he started juicing it up pretty good and we had to pull him out.

"I feel like he worked really hard to get back and then for it to be the other hamstring, he was really excited to get out there. For that to happen yesterday, I hated seeing him go through that."

Additionally, linebacker Avery Williamson (hamstring), QB Joe Flacco (neck) and RB La'Mical Perine have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills. With Williamson out, the Jets have two healthy inside linebackers on their active roster – Neville Hewitt and Blake Cashman. They also signed Alec Ogletree to their practice squad Thursday.

Guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) and safety Marcus Maye (calf/ankle) are questionable for Sunday's game. Maye, who was limited in practice Friday after missing Thursday's session, had a good practice according to defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

"We cross-train everybody so outside linebackers get that work, too," Williams said. "They get inside linebacker looks, so we're fine there. We really are."

Mount Becton's Debut

Lining up and hitting your teammates can be tedious for linemen. Rookie T Mekhi Becton, who prides himself on his physicality, will finally be able to hit someone in a different color helmet Sunday in what could be a rainy matchup at Buffalo.

"Excitement and a lot of nerve because it's my first NFL game," he said of his emotions. "But I'm really excited. I just can't wait to get out there and play. I've been having fun all week finally game planning for somebody else and not just our defense. It felt great this whole practice week."

Becton has endured his fair share of rookie bumps throughout training camp but also has drawn rave reviews from teammates and coaches, including Gregg Williams.