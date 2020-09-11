Denzel Mims and Avery Williamson Ruled Out for Bills Game

Gregg Williams Says Rookie T Mekhi Becton ‘Is a Mauler’

Sep 11, 2020 at 04:50 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

E_SZ3_0361-mims-williamson-thumb

Injury Bug Bites Back
Wide receiver Denzel Mims has been ruled out for Sunday's season-opener against Buffalo after he tweaked his "good" hamstring Thursday, not the one that sidelined him for most of training camp. According to Head Coach Adam Gase, there's a chance the Jets could place Mims on injured reserve, which would sideline him through at least Week 3.

"It's a shame because I thought when we were doing routes vs. air, I was seeing him really come off the ball," Gase said. "The way he was running and executing some of the routes that we were doing, I was getting fired up. The first day I was thinking he was a little tentative on Wednesday. Yesterday he started juicing it up pretty good and we had to pull him out.

"I feel like he worked really hard to get back and then for it to be the other hamstring, he was really excited to get out there. For that to happen yesterday, I hated seeing him go through that."

Additionally, linebacker Avery Williamson (hamstring), QB Joe Flacco (neck) and RB La'Mical Perine have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills. With Williamson out, the Jets have two healthy inside linebackers on their active roster – Neville Hewitt and Blake Cashman. They also signed Alec Ogletree to their practice squad Thursday.

Guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) and safety Marcus Maye (calf/ankle) are questionable for Sunday's game. Maye, who was limited in practice Friday after missing Thursday's session, had a good practice according to defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.

"We cross-train everybody so outside linebackers get that work, too," Williams said. "They get inside linebacker looks, so we're fine there. We really are."

Mount Becton's Debut
Lining up and hitting your teammates can be tedious for linemen. Rookie T Mekhi Becton, who prides himself on his physicality, will finally be able to hit someone in a different color helmet Sunday in what could be a rainy matchup at Buffalo.

"Excitement and a lot of nerve because it's my first NFL game," he said of his emotions. "But I'm really excited. I just can't wait to get out there and play. I've been having fun all week finally game planning for somebody else and not just our defense. It felt great this whole practice week."

Becton has endured his fair share of rookie bumps throughout training camp but also has drawn rave reviews from teammates and coaches, including Gregg Williams.

"He fills every single door up and no matter who you are, you better get ready for a fistfight in a phone booth," he said. "He's a very powerful young man. He's only going to get better through more competitive snaps. … He's a mauler and our defensive guys like him a lot and respect him."

New Secondary vs. New Toy
The Jets secondary has a tough test in Week 1. Both Stefon Diggs, whom the Bills traded for in the offseason, and John Brown each had more than 1,000 yards and 6 TDs last season, and combined for 135 receptions. They provide QB Josh Allen with potent options..

"It's a very good corps and the young quarterback has matured, too," Gregg Williams said. "We've done a good job as a staff of picturing up the right type of things and the right type of study cutups so our players can see each one of those guys. Maybe not all those guys together because they haven't played together yet on film, but we have the right type of teaching tape. It'll be a challenge."

Roster Gymnastics
The Jets have 52 players on the roster, which means they have an open spot and could sign a player before Sunday's game. Teams are permitted to have 48 players active on gameday, two more than last season, and can call up two practice squad players who will revert to the P-squad after the game. That means David Fales or Mike White will backup Sam Darnold with Flacco ruled out. Rookie QB James Morgan would also be available if need be.

The Best Photos from the Practice Field During Week 1

See the Top Images from Practice Leading Up to the Bills Game

E_SZ5_1345-thumb
1 / 37
E_SZ5_0845
2 / 37
E_SZ5_0647-thumb
3 / 37
E_SZ5_0119
4 / 37
E_SZ3_0121
5 / 37
E_SZ5_0922
6 / 37
E_SZ5_0895
7 / 37
E_SZ5_0795
8 / 37
E_SZ5_0179
9 / 37
E_SZ5_0613
10 / 37
E_SZ5_0658
11 / 37
E_SZ5_0451
12 / 37
E_SZ5_0197
13 / 37
E_SZ5_0212
14 / 37
E_SZ5_0133
15 / 37
E_SZ3_0569
16 / 37
E_SZ3_0361
17 / 37
E_SZ3_0324
18 / 37
E_SZ3_0531
19 / 37
E_SZ3_0162
20 / 37
E_SZ3_0179
21 / 37
E_SZ3_0254
22 / 37
E_SZ3_0319
23 / 37
E_SZ3_0060
24 / 37
E_SZ3_0201
25 / 37
E_SZ5_1323
26 / 37
E_SZ5_1354
27 / 37
E_SZ5_1058
28 / 37
E_SZ4_0040
29 / 37
E_SZ4_0289
30 / 37
E_SZ5_1232
31 / 37
E_SZ4_0323
32 / 37
E_SZ3_0136
33 / 37
E_SZ3_0022
34 / 37
E_SZ3_0067
35 / 37
E_SZ4_0067
36 / 37
E_SZ4_0026
37 / 37

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Bills - Friday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Bills - Friday

Denzel Mims and Avery Williamson Ruled Out for the Opener
What Are Your Expectations for the Jets Rookie Class in Week 1?
news

What Are Your Expectations for the Jets Rookie Class in Week 1?

Joe Douglas' First Draft Class to Play First NFL Game vs. Bills
Jets-Bills Game Preview: Sam Darnold and Josh Allen Renew Friendly Rivalry in Week 1
news

Jets-Bills Game Preview: Sam Darnold and Josh Allen Renew Friendly Rivalry in Week 1

TE Chris Herndon: Darnold Is More Comfortable and He's Playing Free
RB Le'Veon Bell: Jets Are 'Hype' About Week 1 Game vs. Bills
news

RB Le'Veon Bell: Jets Are 'Hype' About Week 1 Game vs. Bills

Star Back Says His Knowledge of Head Coach Adam Gase's System Is 'Night and Day'
The Boom Is Back: WRs Breshad Perriman & Denzel Mims Return to Offense
news

The Boom Is Back: WRs Breshad Perriman & Denzel Mims Return to Offense

But Is One Week of Camp & This Week Enough to Sync Up with Sam Darnold? BP Says Yes
Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Bills - Thursday
news

Jets Injury Report | Week 1 at Bills - Thursday

Marcus Maye & Avery Williamson DNP; Denzel Mims LP
3 Matchups to Watch: Jets at Bills
news

3 Matchups to Watch: Jets at Bills

Sam Darnold Set to Take on Talented Secondary Led by CB Tre'Davious White
Los Jets en Español Celebrates 20th Anniversary on the Radio
news

Los Jets en Español Celebrates 20th Anniversary on the Radio

Clemson Smith Muñiz and Roberto Abramowitz to Call Games in Spanish
New York Giants outside linebacker Alec Ogletree intercepts a Chicago Bears quarterback Mitchell Trubisky pass during the first half of an NFL football game in Chicago, Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
news

Jets Sign LB Alec Ogletree, WR Jaleel Scott to Practice Squad 

Team Placed WR Donte Moncrief on Injured Reserve 
Buffalo Bills head coach Sean McDermott calls out to his team during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in East Rutherford, N.J. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
news

Bills HC Sean McDermott: Sam Darnold Looks Like a Young QB with a Lot of Upside

With No Preseason Tape, Buffalo Edge Rusher Jerry Hughes Has Watched Jets T Mekhi Becton's Highlights on YouTube
Where Are They Now: Louie Aguiar
news

Where Are They Now: Louie Aguiar

Catch Up with the Undrafted Punter from Utah State

Advertising