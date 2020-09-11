Denzel Mims and Avery Williamson Ruled Out for Bills Game

Injury Bug Bites Back
Wide receiver Denzel Mims has been ruled out for Sunday's season-opener against Buffalo after he tweaked his "good" hamstring Thursday, not the one that sidelined him for most of training camp. According to Head Coach Adam Gase, there's a chance the Jets could place Mims on injured reserve, which would sideline him through at least Week 3.
"It's a shame because I thought when we were doing routes vs. air, I was seeing him really come off the ball," Gase said. "The way he was running and executing some of the routes that we were doing, I was getting fired up. The first day I was thinking he was a little tentative on Wednesday. Yesterday he started juicing it up pretty good and we had to pull him out.
"I feel like he worked really hard to get back and then for it to be the other hamstring, he was really excited to get out there. For that to happen yesterday, I hated seeing him go through that."
Additionally, linebacker Avery Williamson (hamstring), QB Joe Flacco (neck) and RB La'Mical Perine have been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bills. With Williamson out, the Jets have two healthy inside linebackers on their active roster – Neville Hewitt and Blake Cashman. They also signed Alec Ogletree to their practice squad Thursday.
Guard Alex Lewis (shoulder) and safety Marcus Maye (calf/ankle) are questionable for Sunday's game. Maye, who was limited in practice Friday after missing Thursday's session, had a good practice according to defensive coordinator Gregg Williams.
"We cross-train everybody so outside linebackers get that work, too," Williams said. "They get inside linebacker looks, so we're fine there. We really are."
Mount Becton's Debut
Lining up and hitting your teammates can be tedious for linemen. Rookie T Mekhi Becton, who prides himself on his physicality, will finally be able to hit someone in a different color helmet Sunday in what could be a rainy matchup at Buffalo.
"Excitement and a lot of nerve because it's my first NFL game," he said of his emotions. "But I'm really excited. I just can't wait to get out there and play. I've been having fun all week finally game planning for somebody else and not just our defense. It felt great this whole practice week."
Becton has endured his fair share of rookie bumps throughout training camp but also has drawn rave reviews from teammates and coaches, including Gregg Williams.
"He fills every single door up and no matter who you are, you better get ready for a fistfight in a phone booth," he said. "He's a very powerful young man. He's only going to get better through more competitive snaps. … He's a mauler and our defensive guys like him a lot and respect him."
New Secondary vs. New Toy
The Jets secondary has a tough test in Week 1. Both Stefon Diggs, whom the Bills traded for in the offseason, and John Brown each had more than 1,000 yards and 6 TDs last season, and combined for 135 receptions. They provide QB Josh Allen with potent options..
"It's a very good corps and the young quarterback has matured, too," Gregg Williams said. "We've done a good job as a staff of picturing up the right type of things and the right type of study cutups so our players can see each one of those guys. Maybe not all those guys together because they haven't played together yet on film, but we have the right type of teaching tape. It'll be a challenge."
Roster Gymnastics
The Jets have 52 players on the roster, which means they have an open spot and could sign a player before Sunday's game. Teams are permitted to have 48 players active on gameday, two more than last season, and can call up two practice squad players who will revert to the P-squad after the game. That means David Fales or Mike White will backup Sam Darnold with Flacco ruled out. Rookie QB James Morgan would also be available if need be.
See the Top Images from Practice Leading Up to the Bills Game