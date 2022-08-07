Defense Starts Slow, Finishes Fast at Green & White Practice

D-Lineman Quinnen Williams: 'We Did a Good Job but We Have a Long Way to Go'

Aug 06, 2022 at 10:45 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SNY30084-defense-thumb

The Jets defense, which "won" last year's first Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium under then-new head coach Robert Saleh against the offense, didn't lose the battle in the one-year rematch Saturday night. But as D-lineman Quinnen Williams said, his unit had its positive moments, and there are more of those moments to come.

"We did a good job but we have a long way to go," Williams said following the two-hour practice before 17,500-plus loud and proud fans in the MLS stands. "We have a standard we want to play to, things we want to accomplish in this league, as a whole and as a defense. We've got to concentrate on stacking the days."

In the first two 11-on-11 drills of the evening, the Jets' first two offensive units, with Zach Wilson in his second G&W event and Joe Flacco leading the way, stacked up the D just a little. The two QBs completed all nine of their passes en route to a pair of crisp touchdown drives.

But then the defense roared to life. New Jets veteran Solomon Thomas had a "sack" of Wilson while Carl Lawson continued his comeback from last year's early Achilles injury with several strong pressures. Tanzel Smart, fighting for a spot on the regular-season roster, had a couple of stuffs of free agent rookie RB Zonovan Knight. CB Bryce Hall got a nice pass defense and almost an interception of Wilson on one "second half" play during team drills, then LB Del'Shawn Phillips secured an INT on the very next play.

"We have a lot of stuff that's a point of emphasis for us," Williams said, one of those points being goal-line defense, which rose up to stop the offense on downs in the two-minute drill that ended the night. "We have a lot of goals that we want for our whole defense. We're not at the end of the rainbow, man. We're just starting to become the defense we want to become and the team we want to become."

One of the secrets for the surge especially by the D-line in the first two weeks of training camp and the group's high hopes for the rest of the season come from the strong depth that general manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh assembled this offseason. There are 17 defensive linemen on the team and they're not only there to help Saleh, DC Jeff Ulbrich and DL coach Aaron Whitecotton draw up four separate line units as if it were a hockey team on turf.

"The group of guys we have in our room is amazing," Williams said in his rapid-fire delivery. "Every single one of them work their butts off. Not all of them are going to be able to stay for the whole season. But we push each other to bring the best out of each other every single day. If each and every one of us is at 100 percent, if we push each other to get to 100 percent, we're going to be dangerous."

How dangerous still remains to be fully measured. The Jets and their fans will have a better idea based on how they perform next Friday night in their preseason opener at Philadelphia against the Eagles.

Gallery | Top Photos from the Green & White Practice at MetLife Stadium

See the Green & White on the field at MetLife Stadium.

E_SNY21796
1 / 70
E_SA103917
2 / 70
E_SA103851
3 / 70
E_SA103825
4 / 70
E_SA103910
5 / 70
E_SNY_4886
6 / 70
E_SNY_4742
7 / 70
E_SA104307
8 / 70
E_SNY20221
9 / 70
E_SNY20201
10 / 70
E_SNY20245
11 / 70
E_SNY_4731
12 / 70
E_SNY20010
13 / 70
E_SA104275
14 / 70
E_SNY_4866
15 / 70
E_SA104254
16 / 70
E_SA104154
17 / 70
E_SA104144
18 / 70
E_SA105000
19 / 70
E_SA105070
20 / 70
E_SA104977
21 / 70
E_SA104956
22 / 70
E_SA104754
23 / 70
E_SA104926
24 / 70
E_SA104614
25 / 70
E_SA104374
26 / 70
E_SA104938
27 / 70
E_SA104871
28 / 70
E_SNY30117
29 / 70
E_SNY30088
30 / 70
E_SNY30068
31 / 70
E_SNY22206
32 / 70
E_SNY22380
33 / 70
E_SNY21996
34 / 70
E_SNY22481
35 / 70
E_SNY22511
36 / 70
E_SNY21941
37 / 70
E_SNY22296
38 / 70
E_SNY21930
39 / 70
E_SNY21917
40 / 70
E_SNY21847
41 / 70
E_SNY22749
42 / 70
E_SNY21902
43 / 70
E_SNY21617
44 / 70
E_SNY21590
45 / 70
E_SNY22360
46 / 70
E_SNY23011
47 / 70
E_SA106097
48 / 70
E_SNY30380
49 / 70
E_SNY30399
50 / 70
E_SNY30440
51 / 70
E_SNY23701
52 / 70
E_SNY30461
53 / 70
E_SNY30531
54 / 70
E_SNY30563
55 / 70
E_SNY30498
56 / 70
E_SNY30603
57 / 70
E_SNY30911
58 / 70
E_SNY30824
59 / 70
E_SNY23782
60 / 70
E_SNY23943
61 / 70
E_SNY30784
62 / 70
E_SA106299
63 / 70
E_SA106400
64 / 70
E_SA106284
65 / 70
E_SA106188
66 / 70
E_SNY24429
67 / 70
E_SA106060
68 / 70
E_SA105450
69 / 70
E_SA105726
70 / 70
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Content

news

Jets Practice Report | Robert Saleh on Green & White: Good Competitive Scrimmage

Zach Wilson Has 'Really Good' Practice; Team Hosts Free Agent T Duane Brown

news

C.J. Mosley: 'Some Things to Work On' but 'Definitely Positive Signs'

Jets Leader Liked D's Takeaway Dimension, Wasn't High on Its Run-Stopping, During Green & White Practice

news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/6) | Headlines, Highlights, Photos, Interviews & More from the Green & White Practice

See All of the Content from Saturday's Practice at MetLife Stadium

news

Jets Green & White Practice Highlights (8/6) | See Some of the Top Plays Inside MetLife Stadium

See Some of the Top Plays from Saturday's Practice at MetLife Stadium

news

WR Braxton 'Bulldog' Berrios Showing Valuable Versatility

Robert Saleh: 'He Goes About his Business and I Am Just Thankful That He Plays Here'

news

Jets Practice Report | What Is Robert Saleh's No. 1 Rule of Training Camp?

Bryce Hall Picks off Zach Wilson; Zonovan Knight Ends Practice with Long TD Run

news

Can Denzel Mims Become Memorable Again? 'I'm Trying to Do Everything Right'

Jets' 3rd-Year WR Attacked the Offseason and Training Camp with Big Goal in Mind: Become a Full-Time Starter

news

Jets Training Camp Daily (8/5) | Headlines, Highlights, Photos, Interviews & More from Day 4 in Pads

See All of the Content from Friday's Practice at Jets Training Camp

news

Jets Training Camp Highlights (8/5) | Bryce Hall Makes a Play on a Deep Ball, Zach Wilson Flips a Pass & More

See Some of the Top Plays from Friday's Practice at Training Camp

news

Jets LB Quincy Williams: Kwon Alexander Has Brought a 'Boatload of Energy'

Quincy Williams Says Brother Quinnen Williams Is Locked Himself Into Football

news

Jets' Jordan Whitehead Is Comfy Now and About to Play to His Strengths

HC Robert Saleh's Baseball Term for Veteran Safety's Impressive Package of Football Skills: 'Home Run'

Advertising