 Skip to main content
Advertising

Darron Lee Follows in 1st-Rounders' Footsteps

Ohio St. LB Signs on Eve of Training Camp, Just as Nick & Brick, Mo Wilkerson & Dee Milliner Did

Jul 28, 2016 at 03:11 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

IMG_7631-Lee-Draft-072816.jpg


It's a long tradition in the NFL — first-round draft choices signing their contracts just in time for the start of training camp. So it was with linebacker Darron Lee, whose signing brings all the Jets' draft picks in the fold in time for today's first practice of training camp.

Among the recent Jets No. 1's who signed up on the eves of their first NFL training camps were Nick Mangold and D'Brickashaw Ferguson in 2006, Kyle Wilson in 2010, Muhammad Wilkerson in '11, and Dee Milliner in '13.

Here is a list of when the Jets' first-round draft picks (or top picks if no first-rounder in a given year) since 1990 have signed their rookie contracts. Overall draft position and days/practices of training camp missed if any are in parentheses:

1990 — RB Blair Thomas (2), Aug. 25 (missed 34 days of camp)

1991 — QB Browning Nagle (2nd round, 34), June 27

1992 — TE Johnny Mitchell (15), July 14

1993 — LB Marvin Jones (4), Aug. 5 (missed 14 days of camp)

1994 — CB Aaron Glenn (12), July 14

1995 — TE Kyle Brady (9), July 18; DE Hugh Douglas (16), May 31

1996 — WR Keyshawn Johnson (1), Aug. 6 (missed 24 days of camp)

1997 — LB James Farrior (8), July 21 (missed 4 days of camp)

1998 — DE Dorian Boose (2nd round, 56), July 8

1999 — G Randy Thomas (2nd round, 57), July 16

2000 — DE Shaun Ellis (12), July 10; DE John Abraham (13), July 10; QB Chad Pennington (18), July 13; TE Anthony Becht (27), May 26

2001 — WR Santana Moss (16), July 28

2002 — DE Bryan Thomas (22), June 18

2003 — DT Dewayne Robertson (4), July 20

2004 — LB Jonathan Vilma (12), July 27

2005 — K Mike Nugent (2nd round, 47), July 28

2006 — T D'Brickashaw Ferguson (4), July 26; C Nick Mangold (29), July 27

2007 — CB Darrelle Revis (14), Aug. 15 (missed 22 camp practices)

RevisRookieMinicamp-Revis-Thumb-Rookie-072816.jpg

2008 — LB Vernon Gholston (6), July 25; TE Dustin Keller (30), July 17

2009 — QB Mark Sanchez (5), June 10

2010 — CB Kyle Wilson (29), Aug. 1

2011 — DE Muhammad Wilkerson (30), July 30

2012 — LB Quinton Coples (16), May 17

2013 — CB Dee Milliner (9), July 28; DT Sheldon Richardson (13), July 25

2014 — S Calvin Pryor (18), June 2

2015 — DE Leonard Williams (6), May 8

2016 — LB Darron Lee (20), July 27

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Haason Reddick Joins the Jets With 'a Lot Left in the Tank'

New Jersey Native Collected 27 Sacks Over the Last Two Seasons With the Eagles
news

ESPN's Adam Schefter: Joe Douglas Has 'Taken the Pressure' Off the Jets in NFL Draft

Pundits Mostly Project Green & White to Select OT, WR or Georgia TE Brock Bowers with No. 10 Pick
news

NFL Insiders: Jets' Free Agency Class Is 'Compelling' As Long As All Remain Healthy

GM Joe Douglas' O-Line Rebuild Is 'Massive' and Helps Provide 'Flexibility' Heading into Next Month's Draft
news

Jets Trade for Pro Bowl Pass Rusher Haason Reddick

Former Eagles Player Has Had at Least 10 Sacks in 4 Consecutive Seasons
news

Jets Mock Draft 10.0 | ESPN and NFL.com Reveal Multi-Round Mock Drafts

Former NFL GM Mike Tannenbaum Predicts New York will Select a Penn State Tackle with No. 10 Pick
news

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy on LT Tyron Smith: 'He Still Can Play at an Extremely High Level'

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan, Ravens HC John Harbaugh Talk Highly of DL Javon Kinlaw and LG John Simpson
news

Jets Free Agency Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media Reports During NFL Free Agency
news

GM Joe Douglas Says Jets Have a World of Options with No. 10 Pick in NFL Draft

Several Mock Drafts Have Georgia TE Brock Bowers Headed to New York 
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas: No. 1 Goal Was to Fortify Offensive Line

Green & White Added Tyron Smith, Morgan Moses and John Simpson in 5-Day Span
news

Jets GM Joe Douglas Gets Edg-y with Bryce Huff's Departure, Jadeveon Clowney's Visit

Green & White D-Line Will Have Some Personnel Changes but Should Again Be a Pillar for the Defense
news

Examining 2 Big NFL Rule Changes: Reimagining Kickoffs, Removing Hip-Drop Tackles

Owners Vote for Excitement in Returning KO Returns to the Game, Player Safety in Banning Defensive Technique
news

Jets Staffers Frank Ramos, Bill Hampton Sr. to Receive Hall of Fame's Awards of Excellence

Ramos, 85, and Hampton, Posthumously, Will Be Honored at Events in Canton in Late June
Advertising