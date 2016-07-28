Darron Lee Follows in 1st-Rounders' Footsteps





It's a long tradition in the NFL — first-round draft choices signing their contracts just in time for the start of training camp. So it was with linebacker Darron Lee, whose signing brings all the Jets' draft picks in the fold in time for today's first practice of training camp.

Among the recent Jets No. 1's who signed up on the eves of their first NFL training camps were Nick Mangold and D'Brickashaw Ferguson in 2006, Kyle Wilson in 2010, Muhammad Wilkerson in '11, and Dee Milliner in '13.

Here is a list of when the Jets' first-round draft picks (or top picks if no first-rounder in a given year) since 1990 have signed their rookie contracts. Overall draft position and days/practices of training camp missed if any are in parentheses:

1990 — RB Blair Thomas (2), Aug. 25 (missed 34 days of camp)

1991 — QB Browning Nagle (2nd round, 34), June 27

1992 — TE Johnny Mitchell (15), July 14

1993 — LB Marvin Jones (4), Aug. 5 (missed 14 days of camp)

1994 — CB Aaron Glenn (12), July 14

1995 — TE Kyle Brady (9), July 18; DE Hugh Douglas (16), May 31

1996 — WR Keyshawn Johnson (1), Aug. 6 (missed 24 days of camp)

1997 — LB James Farrior (8), July 21 (missed 4 days of camp)

1998 — DE Dorian Boose (2nd round, 56), July 8

1999 — G Randy Thomas (2nd round, 57), July 16

2000 — DE Shaun Ellis (12), July 10; DE John Abraham (13), July 10; QB Chad Pennington (18), July 13; TE Anthony Becht (27), May 26

2001 — WR Santana Moss (16), July 28

2002 — DE Bryan Thomas (22), June 18

2003 — DT Dewayne Robertson (4), July 20

2004 — LB Jonathan Vilma (12), July 27

2005 — K Mike Nugent (2nd round, 47), July 28

2006 — T D'Brickashaw Ferguson (4), July 26; C Nick Mangold (29), July 27