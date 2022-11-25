Darrelle Revis 'Overwhelmed' and 'Excited' Ahead of Sunday's Ring of Honor Induction

Revis Island will make 1 MetLife Stadium Dr. its permanent address when Darrelle Revis is inducted into the Jets' Ring of Honor at halftime of the Jets-Bears clash Sunday.
The Pittsburgh native played 8 of his 11 NFL seasons (2007-18) with the Jets and was one of the greatest to ever wear the green & white.
"It is very surreal in a way just being honored," Revis told reporters. "I am overwhelmed, I am excited, and I got butterflies all over again. For me, being recognized is amazing, a way for an organization to honor you for all the hard work and dedication you put into it."
Revis was the Jets' top draft pick in 2007 (No. 14 overall) from the University of Pittsburgh and quickly became the best cornerback in the league. The seven-time Pro Bowler and four-time first-team All-Pro is best known for rendering some of the league's best receivers non-factors during games while covering them one-on-one.
"One of the highlights for me in my career is just being drafted," Revis said. "Just fulfilling that dream. Just the hills I had to run at an incline, the abs, the pushups, the overtime, just put into everything to try to even dare myself to be one of the best or one of the greatest."
In two stints (2017-12, 2015-16) with the Jets, Revis had 25 regular-season interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries in addition to 112 pass defenses and 388 total tackles. He was a three-time first-team All-Pro, a five-time Pro Bowler and was voted Jets Team MVP by his teammates twice, in 2009 and '11. Revis was also selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-2010s Team.
A star performer on gameday, Revis was also known for his high-strain efforts in practice that elevated him into one of the elites.
"They would have to kick me out," Revis said. "For me, preparation was key to being prepared for Sunday. I have had to cover some of the greatest Hall of Fame receivers and for me, it was just being the best prepared I could. … I just made sure I was not letting my team down in any way."
Revis retired in 2018 after playing with the Jets, Buccaneers, Chiefs and Patriots and became eligible for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023. In his first year of eligibility, Revis on Tuesday was named one of 28 semifinalists. The list will be reduced to 15 finalists before the selection committee convenes again on Jan. 17 to select 5 inductees.
Last April, Revis' announced the Jets' second-round selection of RB Breece Hall at the NFL Draft in Las Vegas. A standout at Pittsburgh from 2004-06, Revis checked all the boxes for former GM Mike Tannenbaum in terms of athleticism, size and speed, change of direction and physicality. Both Revis and former Browns T Joe Thomas, selected No. 3 overall in 2007, lead a group of five semifinalist candidates in their first year of eligibility that also includes DE Dwight Freeney, LB James Harrison and G Jahri Evans.
"For me personally, it is really just making sure a team can believe in your abilities and that is what the Jets did," Revis said. "…I never thought I would ever be playing for the New York Jets and wearing Green & White so for me it is all overwhelming and surreal that they were even willing to take that chance on me."