Darrelle Revis 'Overwhelmed' and 'Excited' Ahead of Sunday's Ring of Honor Induction

In two stints (2017-12, 2015-16) with the Jets, Revis had 25 regular-season interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries in addition to 112 pass defenses and 388 total tackles. He was a three-time first-team All-Pro, a five-time Pro Bowler and was voted Jets Team MVP by his teammates twice, in 2009 and '11. Revis was also selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-2010s Team.

A star performer on gameday, Revis was also known for his high-strain efforts in practice that elevated him into one of the elites.

"They would have to kick me out," Revis said. "For me, preparation was key to being prepared for Sunday. I have had to cover some of the greatest Hall of Fame receivers and for me, it was just being the best prepared I could. … I just made sure I was not letting my team down in any way."

Revis retired in 2018 after playing with the Jets, Buccaneers, Chiefs and Patriots and became eligible for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023. In his first year of eligibility, Revis on Tuesday was named one of 28 semifinalists. The list will be reduced to 15 finalists before the selection committee convenes again on Jan. 17 to select 5 inductees.

Last April, Revis' announced the Jets' second-round selection of RB Breece Hall at the NFL Draft in Las Vegas. A standout at Pittsburgh from 2004-06, Revis checked all the boxes for former GM Mike Tannenbaum in terms of athleticism, size and speed, change of direction and physicality. Both Revis and former Browns T Joe Thomas, selected No. 3 overall in 2007, lead a group of five semifinalist candidates in their first year of eligibility that also includes DE Dwight Freeney, LB James Harrison and G Jahri Evans.