Darrelle Revis Dials It Back at Practice





The Darrelle Revis watch is on. As in: Is No. 24 on the field today? Is he in individual drills? Team drills? And what does it all mean if he misses a play?

When Revis and his postsurgical wrist participated in some team plays Tuesday, that was a good thing. When his activity was pulled back today, some Jets watchers' alarm bells went off.

Head coach Todd Bowles calmed the Island waters by saying there was no setback.

"We just didn't want to overdo it, so we got him some work yesterday," Bowles said. "We did have him do individuals today."

"I felt pretty good," he said about his Tuesday exposure in an 11-on-11 drive. "I haven't gotten any reps since the Buffalo game, so it's pretty good to get out there with my teammates."

Today, Bowles said, was "kind of" a planned limited pullback. Instead, the coach was happy to have Revis contributing his "coaching skills" to his fellow D-backs.

"Obviously, he's one of the leaders in the locker room," the coach said. "On the field, just him standing on the sideline, it's better sometimes to hear coaching from a player instead of just a coach all the time. He's got a wealth of knowledge and he understands what those guys go through play in and play out."