Darrelle Revis Could be Canton-Bound in 2023

This is one in a series of articles that will also appear in the New York Jets 2022 Yearbook, which will be published later this summer.

There are no direct flights. No airports. No ferries. No hotels. No restaurants.

Revis Island does not take reservations. Nothing to see here.

Revis Island is a fantasy. In the real world of the NFL it was a three-hour tour — and usually a three-hour horror show — on patches of turf claimed and defended by the landlord of the place.

Darrelle Revis, No. 24 in green and white.

The All-Pro cornerback, who starred as a Jet for eight of his 11 pro seasons, retired in 2018 after also putting in time with the Buccaneers, Patriots and Chiefs. Revis will become eligible for election to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 2023 and if elected he would become only the 11th cornerback to enter the Hall on the first ballot. The most recent corners to be inducted on the first go-round were Champ Bailey (2019) and Charles Woodson (2021). Three players — T Joe Thomas, LB James Harrison and DE Dwight Freeney — are the other first-year-eligible players who will be on the '23 ballot.

Revis was the Jets' top draft pick in 2007 (No. 14 overall) out of Pittsburgh. Though his personal statistics are not considered gaudy, he was one of the most feared cornerbacks in the NFL, one who opposing quarterbacks often glanced at before seeking another target.

As a Jet, he had 25 regular-season interceptions and 10 fumble recoveries, defended 112 passes, and totaled 388 tackles. He was voted Jets Team MVP by his teammates twice, in 2009 and '11, and was a three-time first-team All-Pro and a five-time Pro Bowler. He was also selected to the Hall of Fame's All-2010s Team.

Revis, who announced the Jets' second-round choice of RB Breece Hall at this year's draft in Las Vegas, was filled with gratitude when he announced his retirement as a Jet during ceremonies at the Atlantic Health Training Center in 2018.

"My work ethic, my study habits I feel propelled me to strive to be one of the greatest," he said. "It took a lot of work week in and week out to prepare and play at the highest level to cover some of the toughest receivers in the world, and I have to thank a ton of people — this organization, my coaching staff, my teammates. They play a big role in this as well. I'm just overwhelmed. I'm excited about what's happening. I have to thank all of them for this special day."