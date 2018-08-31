Darnold or McCown? Josh Awaits Todd Bowles' QB Call

It's "both" QBs now, McCown and Darnold, because Saturday the Jets traded Teddy Bridgewater to New Orleans. The 16th-year veteran repeated his frequent praise of the rookie's progress throughout the offseason and preseason.

"Sam works so hard at it, just spends the extra time," he said. "He's able to take what we've done, the extra work we've put in, and it manifests itself on the field. I think all that time will be well served ... When either one of our numbers is called, we'll be ready to go, and I have no doubt if it goes that way, Sam will be ready."

McCown was asked about the Bridgewater trade for the first time and his emotions came through just a bit in his words.

"You have mixed emotions because last four, five months, the guy's sitting right there in the room with us, working hard with us, and he conducted himself with the most class and worked hard," McCown said. "So you're losing a relationship you built over time and so I'm bummed about that, selfishly. I learned a lot from him in a short time and he was helpful to our room.

"With that said, I think the future's very bright for him. Just because of the type of person Drew [Brees] is, I'm excited for where he's going, the kind of people he's going to be around. The Saints are getting a hell of a person and player. In that regard especially, I'm excited for Teddy."

But No. 15 also was unwavering in his calm brand of excitement for his current team.