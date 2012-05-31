Danielle, Krista Check In from Puerto Rico

Updated, 1:35 p.m. ET

The New York Jets Flight Crew and entourage are now in Puerto Rico participating in the photo shoot for their fourth annual Flight Crew Calendar. Here are short blogs from two of the Calendar Crew members: Danielle, whose shoot was Tuesday, and Krista, who talks about her session Wednesday. Enjoy.

DANIELLE: Holding Down the Fort

My photo shoot was an indescribable experience. It was such a privilege to be shot at the Fort San Felipe del Morro, a national historic site. The location was gorgeous and the weather was close to perfect.

I was positioned on the rocks overlooking a beautiful cliff to the ocean. The crew and everyone involved with the shoot did a fantastic job and made feel so comfortable. Everyone was having a great time and really enjoying the scenery. I feel so excited and honored to be a part of such a passionate project for our organization.

My favorite part of the trip was my visit to the San Jorge children's hospital. I feel so humbled that paying a visit to the children brought happiness and smiles to their faces.

The day will be unforgettable. Puerto Rico has exceeded my expectations!

—Danielle

KRISTA: A Beachy Day on Culebra

Hey, Jets fans, it's Krista from the Flight Crew here writing to you from the beautiful island of Puerto Rico. For the past 3 days we have been shooting the 2013 NY Jets Flight Crew Swimsuit Calendar.

Today I was afforded the incredible opportunity to shoot for the calendar and I can't wait to share the thrilling day that I had. At 5:30 a.m., Ryann, Nikki and I headed straight into hair, makeup and wardrobe to prepare for our shoot. Our photo shoot took place at a beautiful island known as Culebra. Culebra is a remote island that is approximately 17 miles east of Puerto Rico. In order to get there, we had to catch a ride on a ferry. We were able to sight-see and take tons of photos on the ferry.

An hour and a half later we pulled up to the island, which was absolutely breathtaking and the scenery was perfect for our shots. Culebra harbored no large hotels or flashy tourist attractions. The beaches had stunning stretches of white sand and the architecture was just as colorful as the waters of the bright blue sea. The locals of the island were extremely friendly and thrilled that we were there. One local of the island informed us that Culebra was ranked as one of the top 10 beaches in the world. It was definitely a great opportunity to see another part of Puerto Rico.

Between commuting to the island and our photo shoots, it turned out to be a 14-hour day, but it was well worth it! I am excited for the rest of the trip and can't see what else Puerto Rico has in store for us.

Well, Jet fans, that's all for now. Adios!