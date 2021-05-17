Daniel Jeremiah: Jets Now Have 'Foundation Pieces They Didn't Have' 

Jeremiah was especially effusive about the Jets' decision to move up to take Vera-Tucker (swapping first-round picks, and sending other draft choices to the Vikings) and was as surprised as Douglas and Saleh that Moore, the receiver from Ole Miss, was still available at pick No. 34.

"Vera-Tucker was one of cleanest in the draft, you know what you're getting," Jeremiah said. "With no combine, when you can find safe players in this draft you go get aggressive and go get him. I admire the fact they went after him. Now with their left side of line [AVT at guard with Mekhi Becton at tackle], people say they should run left all the time. The other thing is that with that type of power when you want to run right it's going to be like an avalanche collapsing down the line. [Running backs] will have cutbacks for days. They're really going to do some things in the run game with those guys."

The quick and sure-handed Moore flashed impressive skills in the college game and could give Wilson and the Jets a potent offensive option in the slot, outside or rambling out of the backfield.