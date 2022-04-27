Daniel Jeremiah: Jets GM Joe Douglas Has Opportunities to Put the 'Master Plan' Together 

"It's huge. It's important in terms of what I think they'll do or what I would do. I think you always are best served when you kind of stay best available. For me in my updated list that'll come out next week, I moved [CB] Sauce Gardner from No. 3 to No. 2 for me. [Edge] Aidan Hutchinson is No. 1. I don't think you'll see him. For me personally, Sauce Gardner, if he's there at No. 4 I'd turn the card in and get myself a real difference maker, and then you come back at 10 and if there's a [edge rusher] Jermaine Johnson there, that's an opportunity for you. If not, I would hope that you'd get a shot at one of those wideouts with Drake London being my second option and Garrett Wilson being my first option.

"But they've got to get difference-making players. They've got to get playmakers on this team. They've done a pretty solid job of building up kind of a foundation piece, but now you've got to get guys that teams fear. They've got to go get some of those guys in this draft."

The Jets recently made a run at one of the league's top "difference makers" in Tyreek Hill, but the Chiefs traded the WR to the Green & White's AFC East rival Miami. It has been reported that the Jets would be interested in trading for San Francisco's Deebo Samuel, should the 49ers decide to move him.

What has been obvious to most observers is that the Jets, in a draft rich with talent at wide receiver, could simply sit tight and get a WR with a first-round pick.

"The Jets kind of are one that stands out to me," Jeremiah said. "I guess I would be surprised if the Jets left those first two picks, 4 and 10, and they had the pick of the litter at No. 10 with all the wideouts still left, I would have a hard time believing that they don't walk away with that guy if that's the case."

For the Jets, the choice could come down to trading a bucket of assets for a player like Samuel or standing pat and grabbing a promising WR like Garrett Wilson (Ohio State) or Drake London (USC).

"I absolutely believe there are top 10 wideouts because I had Garrett Wilson as my fifth player in my final update, which comes out next week. I moved him up a spot. He is my fourth-highest rated player in this draft. Drake London is my seventh highest-rated player in this draft. I feel like they're two of the 10 best players. It just comes down to do these teams want to do that early.

"Depth has worked against wideouts recently where teams have -- look, the evidence is out there for all the hits in the second and third [rounds] and even beyond, but I think seeing the cost of these wideouts and what it's going to take to procure one of them on the open market, and that number gets north of $20 million. You look at somebody like Justin Jefferson who obviously is a great example, where he was picked in the draft, his average per year is like $3 million a year.