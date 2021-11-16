Damon 'Snacks' Harrison Ends His NFL Career, Which Began with Jets in 2012

Snacks will no longer be served in the NFL. Damon Harrison has announced his retirement.

"Leaving out the same way I came in...with my head held high and unapologetic. ... Snacks OUT," Harrison tweeted this week.

How Harrison came in, of course, was with the Jets. The huge, fun-loving defensive tackle was signed after the 2012 NFL Draft as a free agent out of NAIA William Penn University in Oskaloosa, IA, and immediately became a favorite of then-Jets head coach Rex Ryan, who didn't need much prompting to refer to his nickname of "Snacks" or on occasion "Big Snacks."

But as Harrison told newyorkjets.com in October 2012, while Rex popularized it, the moniker had been bestowed on him initially by DL coach Karl Dunbar.

"When I got here, I was about 355 pounds. I had to get down to 340," he said with a laugh. "They have Rice Krispies Treats around the building, so Coach Dunbar would grab a couple of them and sit them on my table, just to mess with me and kind of tease me. After that, the nickname just stuck around. He came up with it. He had so many crazy names for people."

At first, Harrison said he wasn't fond of the nickname, but said, "I've grown to like it because everybody in the building calls me 'Snacks.' I mean everybody. From the owner to the GM all the way down to the janitors and equipment guys, man."

And as one would expect from a big man with that nickname, he backed it up by feasting on NFL running backs and once in a while a tasty QB.