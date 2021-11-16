Damon 'Snacks' Harrison Ends His NFL Career, Which Began with Jets in 2012

'I'm Very Prepared,' Said Big DT, Who Had 193 Tackles, 34 Tackles for Loss/No Gain During Green & White Stay

Nov 16, 2021 at 11:48 AM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

180426917_10-snacks-thumb
Jared Wickerham/2013 Getty Images

Snacks will no longer be served in the NFL. Damon Harrison has announced his retirement.

"Leaving out the same way I came in...with my head held high and unapologetic. ... Snacks OUT," Harrison tweeted this week.

How Harrison came in, of course, was with the Jets. The huge, fun-loving defensive tackle was signed after the 2012 NFL Draft as a free agent out of NAIA William Penn University in Oskaloosa, IA, and immediately became a favorite of then-Jets head coach Rex Ryan, who didn't need much prompting to refer to his nickname of "Snacks" or on occasion "Big Snacks."

But as Harrison told newyorkjets.com in October 2012, while Rex popularized it, the moniker had been bestowed on him initially by DL coach Karl Dunbar.

"When I got here, I was about 355 pounds. I had to get down to 340," he said with a laugh. "They have Rice Krispies Treats around the building, so Coach Dunbar would grab a couple of them and sit them on my table, just to mess with me and kind of tease me. After that, the nickname just stuck around. He came up with it. He had so many crazy names for people."

At first, Harrison said he wasn't fond of the nickname, but said, "I've grown to like it because everybody in the building calls me 'Snacks.' I mean everybody. From the owner to the GM all the way down to the janitors and equipment guys, man."

And as one would expect from a big man with that nickname, he backed it up by feasting on NFL running backs and once in a while a tasty QB.

He didn't see much action as a rookie, but in 2013 he started to build his NFL career, posting 66 tackles, including an unofficial team-leading total of 17.5 tackles for loss/no gain in 16 starts at nose. He added 55 tackles in '14 and a Jets-career-high 72 tackles in 2015 and again led the defense with 14 tackles for loss/no gain and, factoring out the no-gains, a team-high 8.0 TFLs.

Harrison then became an unrestricted free agent and continued playing his impactful and fan-favorite game around the rest of the league. He started 39 games from 2016 through midseason 2018 with the Giants, moved on to Detroit for a season and a half, then finished his playing career with Seattle and Green Bay last season.

As a Jet, Harrison finished with 193 tackles, 34.0 tackles for loss/no gain and 1.5 sacks in 53 games and 48 starts — starting every game for three years. In '15 alone he forced opposing blockers into five holding penalties and an illegal-use-of-hands. For his nine-year NFL career, he totaled 494 tackles, 11.0 sacks, five forced fumbles, and even an interception as a Giant, all in 124 games (111 starts).

As he said in his farewell tweet:

"It's been real @NFL. thanks for giving a kid from the projects of New Iberia & Lake Charles Louisiana a chance. I made history!!!"

And among the reasons for those exclamation points was the "semper paratus" attitude Harrison brought with him every time he stepped on the field. As he said in that newyorkjets.com interview almost a decade ago.

"I'm very prepared, man," he said after making his Jets debut vs. the Houston Texans and before gearing up to get more action that rookie season and beyond. "I've been waiting a long time to get an opportunity, and I plan to make the most out of any situation I'm put in.

"Whether it's the first quarter or the last snap of the game, I'll be ready."

Related Content

news

Jets Sign TE Kenny Yeboah, CB Rachad Wildgoose to Active Roster

Green & White Place CB Brandin Echols on Injured Reserve; Sign LB Corey Thompson, WR Keelan Doss to Practice Squad
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | Reviewing the First Half of 2021, Alijah Vera-Tucker 1-on-1 & More

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Talk to the Rookie Guard About His Growth During 2021
news

First Look | Jets vs. Dolphins

Robert Saleh Gearing Up for Week 11 Against Brian Flores, Tua Tagovailoa & Co.
news

DL John Franklin-Myers Leads Jets' PFF Grades After 9 Games in the 2021 Season

Connor McGovern, Michael Carter, Corey Davis and George Fant Round Out Top 5
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Bills?

Five on Offense; C.J. Mosley Logged Most Playing Time in Loss to Buffalo
news

Jets-Bills 3 Takeaways | Self-Inflicted Wounds Hinder Green & White in Loss

RB Michael Carter and WR Elijah Moore Provide Bright Spots as Mike White Struggles Against Elite Bills Defense
news

Robert Saleh on Jets' Showing Against Buffalo: 'Clearly It's Not Good Enough'

Coach Says His Team Has to 'Find a Way to Get Better Every Day' or Else 'You're Selling Yourself Short'
news

Jets' Michael Carter: 'We Can't Shoot Ourselves in the Foot'

RB, and Fellow Rookies Elijah Moore and Michael Carter II, Flashed Vs. Bills
news

Mike White's Advice on Jets' 'Very Tough' Outing vs. Bills: Don't Let This Beat Us Twice

Two Weeks After Cincy Win, QB Throws 4 INTs, Finds Fault in His Adjustments vs. 'Really Good Defense'
news

Jets Kick Off '2nd Half' of Their Season with Tough Home Test vs. the Bills

Mike White Starts Again at QB for Zach Wilson and Gets to Work for the First Time with No. 1 WR Corey Davis
news

Jets-Bills Game Preview | Can QB Mike White Take the Next Step?

With QB Mike White Staying 'Cool' in Moment, Zach Wilson Will Wait for His Time
Advertising