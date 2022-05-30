Damien Woody: DT Quinnen Williams Ready for a Breakout Year, ILB Quincy Williams Can Be Special

Reed and Gardner will contribute immediately at cornerback, with strong support from last season's contingent that included nickel Michael Carter II in addition to Bryce Hall and Brandin Echols. The safety room received a boost with the signing of Whitehead and the return from injury of veteran Lamarcus Joyner, with support from Ashtyn Davis, Jason Pinnock, Elijah Riley and Will Parks.

If there's a player on defense on the cusp of a breakout season, Woody said that it's linebacker Quincy Williams. Williams joined the Jets last August as a waiver claim and finished second on the team in tackles to LB running mate C.J. Mosley.

"I think he can be special," Woody said of Quinnen's younger brother. "He has unbelievable athletic ability, speed, violence as far as tackling. He's a guy who came to Jets late last summer and was still trying to figure out the system. He was running more on athletic ability, but now giving him the whole offseason to understand other nuances of playing in the system and playing with C.J., you now have a smarter guy ready to use his tools that make him an even better linebacker. I'm expecting huge things from Quincy."

As head coach Robert Saleh prepares for his, and his team's second season, they are liberated in a sense from last year's restrictions imposed to combat the coronavirus pandemic. The offseason blueprint has been more familiar to coaches and players with OTAs, minicamp and training camp slated to begin in late July.

"Coach Saleh has really been refreshing," Woody said. "What I love is the synergy between the front office and the coaching staff. I hear all the time Joe D talking about what Coach brought to his attention and Coach talking about how Joe involves him. There's a tremendous synergy between the two. It permeates the organization and for the first time in quite some time we're seeing everyone linked."

A Player's View of the Schedule

By some analysis, the Jets have one of the most difficult schedules among the 32 NFL teams. They open with four straight games against AFC North teams (Baltimore, Cleveland, Cincinnati, Pittsburgh ... in that order) and will face a handful of the league's elite quarterbacks.

"I would say the schedule-makers didn't do the Jets any favors," Woody said. "But if you aspire to take the leap that's what it is.