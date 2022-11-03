D.J. Reed on Jets DBs vs. Bills: 'A Good Challenge ... I'm Looking Forward to It'

General manager Joe Douglas and head coach Robert Saleh knew what they were looking for when they hired a DJ for their DB party this season.

D.J. Reed has all the tools a cornerback needs. He's confident in himself, respectful of opponents, supportive of his teammates. And along with his physical talents, he brings an analytical element to his position, which has helped the Jets make bold strides in pass coverage this season.

"I would say it's an elite unit just with what we're doing," Reed told Eric Allen of newyorkjets.com this week. "The last two games, we're playing a lot of snaps. Usually when you play over 70 snaps, the offense scores a lot of points, and that hasn't been the case. Even the last game, we were in the strike zone a lot, put in half-field situations, and they got field goals or punted the ball the majority of the time.

"I think as a unit we're playing good. We want to take the ball, get more turnovers. But as far as a defensive unit, we're playing great football, so we've just got to keep it up."

One reason to keep it up this week, as the Jets and their fans everywhere know, is because the Buffalo Bills are coming to MetLife on Sunday and they've been known to wreck a few secondaries with their Josh Allen/Stefon Diggs passing game.

This is where Reed's respect for opponents comes into play. He's confident in himself and his defense but he's well aware of the Bills' potential for explosive plays.

"Diggs is a good receiver because his route tree is unconventional. He runs to get open. That makes it more challenging because you have to play him honest, you can't anticipate him running this route in this formation because he'll change it up," he said. "And it's a challenge especially because he and Josh are best friends. He's going to get the ball thrown to him. So you've got to play with good eye discipline and make plays when you can.