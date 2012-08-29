Curtis Martin Day: Share Your Thoughts

Aug 29, 2012 at 09:06 AM

Jets great Curtis Martin's triumphant 2012 continues with the retirement of his jersey No. 28 by the Jets on opening day. And all Jets fans are invited to share their thoughts and well wishes for Curtis and possibly to become a part of that big day themselves.

On Thursday, Aug. 30, fans can swing by two New York City locations to say a few words on camera about their favorite Martin, who was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame in February and inducted into the Canton, Ohio, shrine on Aug. 4. Those words may be featured on the MetLife Stadium videoboards at Curtis Martin Day on Sept. 9, when the Jets open their season against the Buffalo Bills, as well as on newyorkjets.com.

The recording of the video messages, presented by the New York Film Academy, will take place at two locations in Manhattan:

■ Cipriani Wall Street, 55 Wall Street, from 10-11 a.m.

■ Jets Shop Manhattan, 437 Madison Ave., from 2-4 p.m.

So if you're a fan of the Green & White and especially of No. 28, come by and show your support for Curtis.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

