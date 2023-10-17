Jets Cornerbacks Craig James and Tae Hayes 'Fearless' Against Eagles

Last Friday, Gardner was added on the injury report with an illness and Reed was ruled out for Sunday's game. Gardner was then ruled out on Saturday and Hayes and James were elevated to the active roster to take on the NFL's No. 5 offense in points per game (25.8).

"The whole situation was crazy," James said. "With Sauce going down so late in the week after he had practiced all week. But I felt our room is genuine, it was easy to build chemistry. For example, Tae's first day here we started playing rock, paper, scissors and we just loved to compete and get better, and we took that into practice and the meeting rooms. The room is so genuine and there is so much love that it wasn't hard to build chemistry."

Hayes added: "It has definitely been a whirlwind. It has just been a lot going on and a lot of emotions."

In the Jets victory, James played 41 snaps (59%) – the third-most among the Jets CBs – registered a pass breakup and posted a 79.8 grade according to Pro Football Focus. With 4:02 left in the first quarter, James dove and broke up a pass in the back of the end zone, an adjustment he made in practice during the week.

"In practice last week I had a similar situation where I took my eyes off the receivers and they scored," James said. "And you would rather have those mistakes happen in practice than a game. And on gameday I was locked in and said I can't get fooled again. I just had great discipline and finished the play."

Hayes played 13 snaps (19%), finished the game with 3 tackles and battled Eagles Pro Bowl WRs A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith.

"There were definitely situations I wanted to be better in last night," Hayes said on Monday. "But I felt like I at least was ready to play. Some of the plays I wish I had executed better but they have got some good receivers and sometimes they are just going to catch some throws. But as far as me competing and knowing what to do, I didn't really give up too much and I think I showed I could do that in practice."

Headed into the bye, Saleh and the Jets hope to get their starters healthy, but can revel in the idea that they have reliable depth in the secondary.