Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy on LT Tyron Smith: 'He Still Can Play at an Extremely High Level'

The Jets have been active this offseason signing seven free agents from other teams during the first two weeks of official free agency.

With a host of new players, however, comes a lot of unknowns. At the 2024 NFL Owners Meetings this week in Orlando, the former head coaches of the Jets' newest additions spoke to the media and gave them, and the fans, a better idea of what to expect.

The Jets began their second week by making arguably their biggest signing of the offseason in All-Pro LT Tyron Smith. Smith, a first-round pick (No. 9) in 2011 by Dallas, started 13 games in 2023 for Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy.

A member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2010s All-Decade team and a potential future Hall of Famer, Smith's has experience, ability and is a true professional.

"Tyron is one of those guys who is in the weight room every morning," McCarthy said. "He takes great care of his body, still can play at an extremely high level. With the new schedule we put him on last year, I thought he knocked it out of the park. It's not as much as just getting him ready but still make sure he's coordinated with the left guard and the protection help components because it's always about the other guys. It's common sense to be smart with veteran players who've played a lot of snaps but how's that coordinated with game-planning and cohesiveness of his teammates. I thought he crushed it last year."

McCarthy became Dallas's head coach in 2020 and has had a 42-25 record over that stretch, which included three postseason appearances. In the games Smith played during McCarthy's tenure, the Cowboys went 20-10 and averaged 122.7 yards rushing per game.