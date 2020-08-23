COVID-19 Testing Irregularities Forced Jets to Alter Schedule 

Gase tackled the situation immediately, informing the players that they would be receiving information as far as what the next steps would be.

"Coach Gase was very up front about it. He told us in the meeting yesterday there was some stuff going on, so stay by your phone for updates," TE Dan Brown said. "We got the call sometime last night to proceed as normal and that everything was fine and there was nothing to worry about."

After a virtual spring because of the pandemic, the Jets are still in the early stages of a most unprecedented training camp. Schedules can be changed at a moment's notice to ensure the safety of the players, the coaches and everyone throughout the organization.

"With this group of guys we have in the locker room, it wasn't a huge deal," TE Ryan Griffin said of the cancelled walk-through. "We just roll with the punches. It's been a liquid situation ever since that first week of March, from OTAs moving to virtual workouts. That was a last-minute type of deal. Everyone is on high alert. Everybody is dealing with it. The whole world has to adjust and we're no different. It is what it is, but we didn't miss a beat out here."

The Jets ruled out the positive tests after working with the NFL's testing partner, BioReference, which is located in New Jersey. With the regular season three weeks way, the world, the NFL and the Jets continue to face an uncertain road ahead.