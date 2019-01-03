Could the Jets Go from Worst to First in 2019?

Jan 03, 2019 at 02:19 PM
IMG_6717-greenberg-head
Ethan Greenberg

Team Reporter

worst-first-article-E_MKII6279

Over the past two seasons, four teams have finished at the top of their divisions a year after being buried in the basement — the Eagles and Jaguars in 2016-17 and the Texans and Bears in 2017-18.

NFL Network's Gil Brandt believes the Jets could join those teams in 2019.

"If the Jets hire the right coach, why can't Sam Darnold follow in the footsteps of Mitch Trubisky, Patrick Mahomes and Deshaun Watson, who won division titles in their second NFL seasons?" Brandt wrote. "Darnold has shown every earmark of becoming a legit franchise quarterback this season despite working with a lesser supporting cast."

Darnold, the No. 3 overall selection in 2018, threw for 2,865 yards, 17 touchdowns and 15 interceptions while completing 57.7% of his passes in 13 games this season. The 21-year-old endured his fair share of ups and downs, but he consistently played at a higher level in Weeks 14-17 after returning from a strained right foot he suffered November 9th.

"As someone who entered the NFL without a ton of experience as a starting quarterback, he had to work through some ups and downs, including a stretch from Week 7 to Week 9 when he completed 47.3 percent of his passes with a 2:7 TD-to-INT ratio and a passer rating of 43.3, and a foot injury that cost him three games," Brandt wrote of the 6'3", 225-pound Darnold.

"But he finished strong (931 yards, six TDs, one pick and a 99.1 passer rating in his last four games) and looked like a much more confident quarterback at the end of the season."

With a young core featuring Darnold and safety Jamal Adams, in combination with the 2019 third overall selection and roughly $100 million in cap space, the Jets could quickly change their fortunes next season.

Related Content

news

John Franklin-Myers Loves His Role as Starter/Contributor on Jets D-Line

He Leads the D in Sacks but His Biggest Goal Is to 'Get Better and See How I Can Help My Teammates'
news

Josh Johnson Has Been Around the Block and Around the NFL

Jets' Veteran QB: Zach Wilson Is Doing It the Right Way
news

The Official Jets Podcast Recap | How the Jets Can Rebound & John Franklin-Myers 1-on-1

Hosts Eric Allen and Leger Douzable Review Talk About Where the Jets Can Go From Here
news

First Look | Jets vs. Titans

Robert Saleh, Zach Wilson Gearing Up for Week 4 Against Mike Vrabel, Julio Jones & Co.
news

Jets, Atlantic Health System Continue to Fight Pediatric Cancer as Part of the NFL's 'Crucial Catch: Intercept Cancer' Campaign

Children from Goryeb Children's Hospital Surprised by Quinnen Williams; Three Children Will Serve as Honorary Captains at Jets-Titans Game
news

2021 Jets High School Coach of the Week Winners

See the Latest Recipients of the Jets High School Coach of the Week Honors
news

Jets Notebook | HC Robert Saleh Say the Fight Has Only Begun

Veteran LB C.J. Mosley Says Players Must Remain Focused; WR Denzel Mims Could Return to Lineup in Week 4
news

Jets WR Corey Davis: 'Self-Inflicted Errors' Is the Theme of Last 2 Weeks

Green & White Gained 162 Yards in Loss to Broncos
news

Snap Count Analysis | Jets Who Played the Most Snaps in Loss to Broncos

QB Zach Wilson, 5 Others on Offense; Marcus Maye, C.J. Mosley on Defense Logged Most Playing Time at Denver
news

Jets-Broncos | 3 Takeaways from Shutout Loss in Denver

Green & White Fall to 0-3 in 26-0 Setback Against the Broncos
news

Jets' HC Robert Saleh: 'Playing Hard Is Not Good Enough'

In Loss to Broncos, Jets Were Penalized 8 Times for 89 Yards
news

Zach Wilson, Jets Offense Undergo 'Frustrating' Lessons at Denver

Rookie QB Says, 'We're All Learning, We're Trying to Get Better Every Single Week'
Advertising