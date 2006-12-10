Cotchery: We didn't play with our "A" game

Dec 10, 2006 at 04:35 PM
al_p1439.jpg

The Jets get pumped up for the game

The New York Jets were a step behind the Buffalo Bills Sunday. It seemed like every time there was a play to be made, the visitors quieted fans at the Meadowlands.

"We knew they were a good team," said wideout Jerricho Cotchery of the Bills. "We knew they were going to come in and bring their "A" game today and we didn't come out with our "A" game. They made more plays and we fell behind. We were playing from behind from there."

Read more player reaction from inside the Jets' locker room
 New York Jets' WR Jerricho Cotchery

On if it is humbling to have a game like this…

We knew they were a good team. We knew they were going to come in and bring their "A" game today and we didn't come out with our "A" game. They made more plays and we fell behind. We were playing from behind from there.

New York Jets' S Kerry Rhodes

On what happened today against Buffalo…

I don't think we thought about that game [Green Bay] anymore. I just think Buffalo out-executed us. We knew the game plan for us coming in and we have been doing a good job of sticking to the game plan, but today we had a few miscues as you could see. We just have to try and bounce back from it.

On the 57-yard run deflating their spirits…

We take it one play at a time anyway. That was a big play for them, but we bounced back after that. At one point in the first half, we were killing them except for the two big plays they had. I think they had two big plays for a whole chunk of their yards.

On thinking he was going to catch Willis McGahee on his long touchdown…

I actually caught him, but I was trying to get the ball out.

On Willis McGahee being sick…

I guess he would want to play that way all the time then. It didn't seem like he was hurt out there - he was running as hard as he usually does. We didn't pay attention to it, and I'm sure he didn't either.

New York Jets' G Pete Kendall

On why they lost the game…

I'm not going to stand here and point fingers and say, 'The reason we lost this game is because of this player or that player, or this scheme, or whatever.'  We didn't win the game, and it seems to me that in large part we weren't efficient in our passing game. There is a lot that goes into a passing game. To me it starts with protection, but there are other things that go on. We have to be better up front.

On forgetting the little things…

I don't think so - I really don't. I just think Buffalo played better. My sense from the locker room this week was that we weren't taking Buffalo lightly. I think you should look at what we did; defensively, yardage-wise, we were significantly better than the last time. The last time we played them, the big plays went our way and tonight the big plays went theirs, and that is why we wound up losing the game.

New York Jets' LB Matt Chatham

On getting caught up in the playoff talk…

It wasn't that we looked ahead; it wasn't that we were thinking about other things. The things that we were thinking about, we weren't handling properly. That is just how simplistic it is.

On if he has the right players to play the 3-4 defense…

Absolutely, we just need to be more consistent. You can't question those guys that in a 3-4 defense in weeks past are stopping everything in front of them.

On being run on in every game this year…

Stats are for losers. Points are the thing that we care about most and our schemes are meant to try and stop them from scoring, not from running for yards.

On how disappointing this loss is…

The most disappointing thing is that it takes a chink out of our efforts here; we're trying to be consistent and we're trying to build towards an improving team. When you take steps back, it's disappointing.

Gameday Photos

Gameday Stats

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Ron Middleton to Serve as Head Coach for the National Team at the Reese's Senior Bowl

Jets HC Robert Saleh and Lions HC Dan Campbell Elevated Staff Members as Opportunities to Expand Leadership Roles in Mobile
news

What Should Have the Jets Fired Up About the Reese's Senior Bowl?

Jets Staff Will Coach the National Team in Mobile
news

Jets Fans, Pay Close Attention to the Feb. 5 Senior Bowl

Robert Saleh & Staff Are Coaching in the Game, Which Has Produced Many Future Green & White Stars
news

Morgan Moses: 'Winning Is Right Around the Corner'

Veteran O-Lineman Sees Jets' Dynamic Future With HC Robert Saleh and QB Zach Wilson
news

Jets CB Brandin Echols Is Living a Childhood Dream

Sixth-Round Draft Pick Emerged as a Starter From Day 1
news

Jets O-Line Look Ahead: Slow but Sure Signs of Stability, Growth

A Return to Full Strength by Mekhi Becton Would Help Unit Continue Its Rise in the Zach Wilson Era
news

Where Are They Now: Brandon Bostick

Catch Up with the the Undrafted Player from Division II Newberry (SC) College
news

Jets Notebook | Senior Bowl Preview Edition

HC Robert Saleh Will Have Advisory Role in Mobile; Richard Todd Returns to the Sideline as Game Captain on Saturday 
news

Jets Sign S Jovante Moffatt to Reserve/Future Contract

Moffatt Spend Last Two Seasons with Browns 
news

Jets T George Fant: 'A Year I Got It All Together'

Versatile and Solid O-Lineman Protected QB Zach Wilson's Blindside After Mekhi Becton's Injury
news

Jets LG Alijah Vera-Tucker Named to PFWA All-Rookie Team 

No. 14 Overall Pick in 2021 Led Green & White with 1,026 Snaps, 16 Starts
news

Jets D-Line Look Ahead: Much Work to Do, Good Base to Do It With

Carl Lawson Hopes to Roar Back and Rejoin Quinnen Williams, John Franklin-Myers & Rest of the DL
Advertising