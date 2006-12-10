Cotchery: We didn't play with our "A" game

The Jets get pumped up for the game





The New York Jets were a step behind the Buffalo Bills Sunday. It seemed like every time there was a play to be made, the visitors quieted fans at the Meadowlands.

"We knew they were a good team," said wideout Jerricho Cotchery of the Bills. "We knew they were going to come in and bring their "A" game today and we didn't come out with our "A" game. They made more plays and we fell behind. We were playing from behind from there."

Read more player reaction from inside the Jets' locker room

New York Jets' WR Jerricho Cotchery

On if it is humbling to have a game like this…

We knew they were a good team. We knew they were going to come in and bring their "A" game today and we didn't come out with our "A" game. They made more plays and we fell behind. We were playing from behind from there.

New York Jets' S Kerry Rhodes

On what happened today against Buffalo…

I don't think we thought about that game [Green Bay] anymore. I just think Buffalo out-executed us. We knew the game plan for us coming in and we have been doing a good job of sticking to the game plan, but today we had a few miscues as you could see. We just have to try and bounce back from it.

On the 57-yard run deflating their spirits…

We take it one play at a time anyway. That was a big play for them, but we bounced back after that. At one point in the first half, we were killing them except for the two big plays they had. I think they had two big plays for a whole chunk of their yards.

On thinking he was going to catch Willis McGahee on his long touchdown…

I actually caught him, but I was trying to get the ball out.

On Willis McGahee being sick…

I guess he would want to play that way all the time then. It didn't seem like he was hurt out there - he was running as hard as he usually does. We didn't pay attention to it, and I'm sure he didn't either.

New York Jets' G Pete Kendall

On why they lost the game…

I'm not going to stand here and point fingers and say, 'The reason we lost this game is because of this player or that player, or this scheme, or whatever.' We didn't win the game, and it seems to me that in large part we weren't efficient in our passing game. There is a lot that goes into a passing game. To me it starts with protection, but there are other things that go on. We have to be better up front.

On forgetting the little things…

I don't think so - I really don't. I just think Buffalo played better. My sense from the locker room this week was that we weren't taking Buffalo lightly. I think you should look at what we did; defensively, yardage-wise, we were significantly better than the last time. The last time we played them, the big plays went our way and tonight the big plays went theirs, and that is why we wound up losing the game.

New York Jets' LB Matt Chatham

On getting caught up in the playoff talk…

It wasn't that we looked ahead; it wasn't that we were thinking about other things. The things that we were thinking about, we weren't handling properly. That is just how simplistic it is.

On if he has the right players to play the 3-4 defense…

Absolutely, we just need to be more consistent. You can't question those guys that in a 3-4 defense in weeks past are stopping everything in front of them.

On being run on in every game this year…

Stats are for losers. Points are the thing that we care about most and our schemes are meant to try and stop them from scoring, not from running for yards.

On how disappointing this loss is…