Jets React to Corey Davis' Intention to Step Away from Football

Jets representatives react to the news of Corey Davis announcing that he is intending to step away from football.

Robert Wood Johnson, Jets Chairman

"Thank you Corey for your professionalism and dedication these past two seasons. We wish you, Bailey and your two children the best. It was a true honor to have you on our team."

Joe Douglas, Jets General Manager

"Corey Davis was a true professional on and off the field. He was a great example to our young players of how to come to work every day and put in a complete and consistent day of work. We were fortunate to have him here. We wish him the best moving forward."