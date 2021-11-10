Corey Davis Ready to Return, 'Help Out a Little Bit' When Jets Clash with Bills

The majority of media questions for head coach Robert Saleh and players Wednesday were not about Davis but about the QBs. With White recovered from his right arm nerve contusion, Wilson continuing to rehab his knee, and Josh Johnson caught in an injury numbers game on the practice squad because he'd been elevated the maximum two times, Saleh has come up with his third different game QB depth chart for visiting Buffalo on Sunday: White for his third start and recent trade acquisition Joe Flacco as the backup.

Davis got his own share of White/Wilson hypotheticals and gave an honest yet still diplomatic answer about what he sees of the quarterback situation from his nearby position.

"There are both sides of it, where Zach is going to have some growing pains — and we understood that — and the way Mike has been playing, doing really good things," he said. "But our perspective is I've got to do my job, whichever quarterback is in there. We trust the coaches to make the right choice at quarterback and I've just got to do my job and do the best that I can."

Davis' best, and top efforts from the rest of the Jets' productive wideout corps, will be required against Buffalo's defense, No. 1 in the NFL overall and in pass defense, both in yards/game and yards/play, and led by two-time Pro Bowl corner Tre'Davious White.

"I love it, I'm real excited for it," Davis said of his anticipated run-ins with the Bills' White. "Tre is one of the top corners in this league. He's physical, he's fast. I'm pretty familiar with him, having played him a couple of times. His style of play, he's real good. It's going to take a good game to go out there and do what we've got to do."

No doubt the Bills secondary will be a tall wall to scale, but meanwhile, the Jets WRs were also tough for the Bengals and Colts to contain. And now Davis returns to the mix, and while he's hip to concerns about his health, he said his injury will be a non-factor.