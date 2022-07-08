Corey Davis on Jets' WR Corps: 'We Can Be Dangerous'

Jets wide receiver Corey Davis believed he was in the ballpark for the first 1,000-yard receiving season of his five-year NFL career. Signed in free agency after four years with the Titans, Davis amassed 349 receiving yards through the Green & White's first six games of the 2021 NFL season. That number included a 4-catch, 111-yard performance in an overtime victory against his former team -- an output that included a stunning fourth-quarter, 53-yard TD connection with quarterback Zach Wilson.

Two games later, Davis was sidelined with a hip injury. He missed a pair of contests, was back for a pair, missed the victory at Houston with a groin injury, then played in one more game before going on the injured list headed for core muscle (also called a sports hernia) surgery that caused him to miss the Jets' last five games of the season.

"It was a pretty serious injury," Davis, 27, told senior team reporter Eric Allen on this week's edition of "The Official Jets Podcast." "Moreso like a groin, but with the core I had to have both repaired. I couldn't lift my legs afterward. I had been fighting through it for a few weeks [during the season], but it kept getting worse.

"It was tough to try and play. Knowing you have something that doesn't feel right, in the back of your head hinders you a little bit. I tried to break through mentally, I tried to stay in it, but I could only do so much with that injury. I was fighting three or four weeks with it, but had to shut it down. After I got injured I was down on myself, a little depressed. I learned mental toughness and came out the other side better for it."

That long TD pass from Wilson against the Titans was a small taste of the professional relationship growing between Wilson and Davis. As Davis (6-3, 209) returned to training in the offseason, Wilson dropped in on him in Nashville as part of the second-year quarterback's coast-to-coast team-building effort with a bunch of his playmakers. For Davis, Wilson has shown he's a quality QB and a quality person.

"We have a lot of trust, we're working on it everyday," Davis said. "I'm glad we have that guy on our side. He's a great talent, a great quarterback and really good people. That's what you want in a quarterback, to have that trust in you and it's my job to be at that spot and to get the timing down so he knows where I'm going to be."

In addition to checking in with Davis in Nashville, Wilson traveled to California, Arizona and Florida to work with his receivers in the offseason. Wilson's commitment was not lost on Davis.