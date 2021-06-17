Corey Davis Likes the Potential of Jets' Wide Receivers

Davis is coming off his best pro season and was 16 yards shy of reaching 1,000 yards. His 5 TDs was a career high and he tied a career high with 65 catches.

The offensive scheme the Jets are implementing comes from the "Shanahan tree," as Davis said, which should be a good fit.

"Corey could be good in any system," LaFleur said recently. "I just think he's really good in this system because he's got physicality, he's got size, he can put his foot in the ground, one-foot cut and separate. That's what this offense kind of started to become. It's a lot of just one-foot cut, separate, let's get the ball and go.

"And when you have a guy that can put his foot in the ground sharply, still run away from you, catch the ball, our quarterbacks feel that guy. You can feel him going over the middle. You feel like he's got a big radius and on top of it, he's fearless. The reason you know that is because you've seen it on tape. Corey can be successful anywhere. He's made up of all the right stuff, but I do think this system fits him really well."

Davis said he's excited about the coming season and even though the team is off for more than a month between minicamp and training camp (which is scheduled to begin on July 27), he said he has no plans to kick back and take it easy.