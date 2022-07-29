Corey Davis Lending His Leadership to Jets' Young Receiving Corps

Head coach Robert Saleh is delighted to see Davis attacking the start of the season with a "tremendous new mindset."

"It is a very young group we have over there with the receiving corps, but to have [Davis] back is great," Saleh said. "He is in such a good mental headspace right now. His body feels good, and he feels good."

In his first season with the Jets, Davis hauled in 34 passes for 492 yards (14.5 yards a catch) with 4 TDs in nine games. He battled a hip injury for three weeks before the core muscle ailment required surgery. Over the summer, Davis ran to improve his durability and the number of plays he can run consecutively.

Down by 15 pounds to 205 from last year, Davis said: "I was doing a lot, a lot of running. I am just trying to run for days. Run a go-ball, come back and run another one. That was kind of my main focus, get in the best shape that I can and hit the ground running.

"I have never really had a season-ending injury like that, so it was definitely an adjustment to keep my mind in the right places."

After establishing good chemistry with QB Zach Wilson in the passer's rookie year, Davis has seen Wilson's growth early in Year Two.