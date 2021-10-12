Corey Davis: Jets Have to Go Back to the Drawing Board

The Jets have not scored on their first possession in any game during the 2021 NFL season. Against Atlanta, they went three-and-out on their first two possessions, picking up 8 yards and using only 3:30 as Matt Ryan and the Falcons bossed the game early on, scoring on their first three drives, building a 17-0 lead that proved to be insurmountable.

"We just have to settle in, especially in the first half, and relax," Davis said. "We come out in the second half and it's a whole different ball game, different energy. We have to have that in the first half to have a better chance."

Davis added: "It is deflating. My job as a leader and the entire offense to stay in it and not let the threes-and-out deflate us, like it did today."

After defeating Tennessee in overtime, the Jets' trip to England afforded the team a chance to pick up a second straight victory and head into their week off on the upswing. Now head coach Robert Saleh, his staff and the players have to find a way to kickstart the offense from the get-go.

"We just couldn't get momentum going and we couldn't convert on some third and shorts, and defensively we just couldn't get off the field," Saleh said. "So there was no chance for anyone to get into a rhythm in the first half, and then in the second half it started to pick up. Defense gets the stop and offense starts moving the ball, and too little, too late."

Davis, who leads the team with 3 TD receptions, said that he knows he can, and should do better, conceding that any pass the comes his way should be snared.

"Obviously I want to make every catch," he said. "Yeah they're hard, but I expect to make everything thrown my way. I expect to make it.