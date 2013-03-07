Coordinators Will Take the JTL Spotlight

Mar 07, 2013 at 01:20 AM
E_c11i9699-allen-headshot
Eric Allen

Senior Reporter

Defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman, special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica and offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg will be our "Jets Talk LIVE" featured guests Thursday afternoon.   JTL will air at 3:00 PM EST and the interview archives will be featured on NewYorkJets.com throughout the weekend. 

Thurman, who was elevated after four years as Jets DB coach, told me that he hasn't discussed with Coach Ryan how the defensive play-calling duties will work out.

"Rex and I haven't really talked about it.  I have no problem if Rex wants to call it.  If we do it like we've done it in the past, my input will always be there," he said.  "It's not really the call — it's how you play the call.  So who's calling it really doesn't matter to me — it's how the guys out there on the field are performing the call is what matters the most."

Kotwica, a three-year starter at linebacker for Army who served as a Combat Attack Helicopter Commander in Iraq, had a six-year apprenticeship here under the legendary Mike Westhoff.

"Even when you are in military, you are a coach," he said.  "You are always teaching,  you are always mentoring and that's very similar to some of the things you do here as a coach in the National Football League."

While both Thurman and Kotwica are not new faces, Mornhinweg has moved the West Coast attack up north from Philadelphia.

"We're going to go after people," he told me.  "There are different ways to go after people, but we're going to go after 'em and we're going to play to our players' strengths rather than concerning ourselves too much about their weaknesses. If a man can't do that, then we'll get another player that can for that particular play."

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Free Agency Notebook | Jets Feel Confident In Their Plan

Jets GM Joe Douglas and HC Robert Saleh Focused on Making Sound Decisions 
news

Jets Free Agency | Offensive Line's 'in a Better Place' for '22

Top Tackles & Guards Will Be Available If Green & White Need to Replace Starters from Last Season
news

These 8 Improved Their NFL Draft Stock with Standout Combine Efforts

Georgia Bulldogs Well-Represented with Edge Travon Walker, DT Jordan Davis & S Lewis Cine
news

Jets Free Agency | Work Continues to Bolster Defensive Line

Randy Gregory and Harold Landry Among Pass Rushers with Expiring Contracts
news

NFL Combine Notebook | Kyle Hamilton and Sauce Gardner at Top of DB Class

The Jets, With Two Picks in Top 10 of NFL Draft, Considering All Options
news

Jets Mock Draft 7.0 | Daniel Jeremiah Has Joe Douglas Addressing OL, CB

PFF Has Green & White Selecting EDGE, CB; CBS Sports Has Projected Trade with Steelers 
news

Jets Free Agency | Work Continues to Sign (and Re-Sign) Wide Receivers

Solid UFA Group Could Provide a Gem to Sparkle Alongside Zach Wilson, Corey Davis & Elijah Moore
news

NFL Combine Highlights | Top 5 Fastest 40-Yard Dash Runs by Cornerbacks

Watch the Fastest Times for CBs Running the 40-Yard Dash at the NFL Combine
news

NFL Combine Highlights | Top 5 Fastest 40-Yard Dash Runs by Safeties

Watch the Fastest Times for S Running the 40-Yard Dash at the NFL Combine
news

NFL Combine Highlights | Top 5 Fastest 40-Yard Dash Runs by Edge Rushers

Watch the Fastest Times for Pass Rushers Running the 40-Yard Dash at the NFL Combine
news

NFL Combine Highlights | Top 5 Fastest 40-Yard Dash Runs by Defensive Linemen

Watch the Fastest Times for DL Running the 40-Yard Dash at the NFL Combine
news

NFL Combine Highlights | Top 5 Fastest 40-Yard Dash Runs by Linebackers

Watch the Fastest Times for LB Running the 40-Yard Dash at the NFL Combine
Advertising