Coordinators Will Take the JTL Spotlight

Defensive coordinator Dennis Thurman, special teams coordinator Ben Kotwica and offensive coordinator Marty Mornhinweg will be our "Jets Talk LIVE" featured guests Thursday afternoon. JTL will air at 3:00 PM EST and the interview archives will be featured on NewYorkJets.com throughout the weekend.

Thurman, who was elevated after four years as Jets DB coach, told me that he hasn't discussed with Coach Ryan how the defensive play-calling duties will work out.

"Rex and I haven't really talked about it. I have no problem if Rex wants to call it. If we do it like we've done it in the past, my input will always be there," he said. "It's not really the call — it's how you play the call. So who's calling it really doesn't matter to me — it's how the guys out there on the field are performing the call is what matters the most."

Kotwica, a three-year starter at linebacker for Army who served as a Combat Attack Helicopter Commander in Iraq, had a six-year apprenticeship here under the legendary Mike Westhoff.

"Even when you are in military, you are a coach," he said. "You are always teaching, you are always mentoring and that's very similar to some of the things you do here as a coach in the National Football League."

While both Thurman and Kotwica are not new faces, Mornhinweg has moved the West Coast attack up north from Philadelphia.