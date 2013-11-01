COORDINATORS' CORNER: Saints Challenge

Thurman on his defensive players saying they want to be No. 1 in the NFL and how they can get there...**

It doesn't matter what you say, it's what you do. We performed well at times, not so well at others. Our expectations are that we will continue to perform at a higher level more consistently in the second half of the season. If we do that, we have a chance to be pretty good. If we don't, we'll keep riding this roller-coaster we've been on. We have to keep working at it.

The best teacher for some of these guys starting for the first time is playing and gaining experience. You can only do it when you're out on the field. Standing on the sideline doesn't help you. One of the things I've found, being a professional athlete, a former athlete, is the game is entirely different. You can stand on that sideline and be as close as you want to the action, you look at it and you say, "I know what I should be doing." And then you go out there and you see it, it's like being on the freeway. You're surrounded by cars flying all around, left, right, and you're caught in it, you have no idea how to get out of it.

That's how fast the game is. Everybody's expectation is "Oh, he ought to be able to do it." You can't handle that until the game slows down through your own eyes. That's what we have to get with our players on a more consistent basis. The game has to slow down for them on a more consistent level.

OFFENSIVE COORDINATOR MARTY MORNHINWEG