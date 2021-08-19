Connor McGovern on Zach Wilson: 'I Can See the Growth Everyday'

Jets center Connor McGovern and the team's rookie quarterback Zach Wilson are as close as can be on plays from scrimmage. But when it comes to their ages the six-plus years that separates them can, at times, seem like a yawning gulf.

"This pass protection, the way we run it compared to last year, it's more simple, not quite as difficult on the mental side, which is nice having a young quarterback," McGovern, 28, said about his 22-year-old QB. "He's young and when I try to tell him a story I thought is super relevant, I realize he was in high school, maybe middle school. But we're building a really good relationship."

That relationship between snapper and passer often is taken for granted across a long NFL season, which begins for the Jets at Carolina on Sept. 12. For McGovern, however, there's little more important than the dynamic with a signal-caller and the cohesion among offensive linemen. The Jets are in Green Bay, WI, for two days of joint practices against the Packers ahead of Saturday's late afternoon preseason game at Lambeau Field. On Wednesday, McGovern conceded that the offensive line was challenged in the early going of Day 1 of the joint practices.

"As today went on I think we had a pretty good day," McGovern (6-4, 306) said. "Pass protecting, for the most part, was solid. We were going against some cats that bring it every single snap, every single day. As far as I'm concerned, we're doing pretty good and getting better every day. I mean we didn't allow a sack last week."

The Jets signed McGovern to a three-year deal in free agency in April 2020. His professionalism and durability were everything were cracked up to be during the 2020 season, his first in New York. Since being drafted by the Denver Broncos in 2016 (a season in which he did not play), McGovern, a native of Fargo, ND, has missed only one regular-season start from 2017-20. In fact, he has started each of his teams' 16 regular-season games in three straight seasons.

That stat bears repeating: 16 starts in three straight seasons.