Connor McGovern on Why He Re-Signed with the Jets: 'The People'

McGovern will be returning to a Jets offense that has added WR Allen Lazard and WR Mecole Hardman Jr. through free agency this offseason. And now QB Aaron Rodgers in a trade with the Green Bay Packers. He knows that by adding players with playoff experience could be a game-changer.

"They're huge," McGovern said. "Those two guys are coming from teams that are perennial playoff and Super Bowl teams. If you look at who Joe Douglas and Saleh have added in free agency the last couple of years they are guys who have been on playoff teams and have been in Super Bowls. They're guys that know what it takes late in the season to strain through whatever you got going on, to win those last couple games, and make it to the playoffs and Super Bowl. Just by the way that they've built a team you can tell, obviously, that's the goal, but they're doing everything they can to get every single piece."

Looking ahead to the 2023 season, McGovern embraced Saleh's message at the end of last season: Finish.

"We just need to finish," said McGovern, who turns 30 on Thursday4/27. "My college coach always said that those who win in November get remembered, and in the NFL it's those who win in December and January get remembered. We started strong last year, we had the momentum early, we just need to finish it. You know, when if you lose a game or two, you can't let that compound and I think last year, we kind of got in that rhythm and it kind of compounded and we just let a couple get away. I think this team, and I know Saleh, they're doing everything they can to make the adjustments to put us in the best position to be able to finish. That's all it's going to take is being able to play through.