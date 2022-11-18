Connor McGovern Knows Jets 'Haven't Lost Sight of What's Ahead'

While eight games remain in the regular season for the Green & White, their work is far from done. If the Jets win Sunday in Foxborough, they would be first in the AFC East in Week 10 or later for the first time since 2010.

"I haven't had the opportunity in my career to ever be in that position to be first in the division," said C Connor McGovern, who is in his sixth NFL season. "You can't let the success get to you and let it change your routine. Coming back after a bye, you have to remember the little things you did, those little routine things you did that got your mind right. You have to lock back in, refocus and keep coming in every day with that work ethic. We haven't accomplished anything yet and there's a lot to go."

Three weeks ago when the Patriots came to MetLife Stadium, the Jets lost 22-17. They turned the ball over three times and had a costly roughing the passer penalty that nullified a pick-six that would have put the Green & White up 17-3 at the half.