Connor McGovern Has Embraced Jets' Culture Change

In his second season with the Jets, C Connor McGovern witnessed a culture shift that was unlike anything he experienced in his previous four professional seasons.

"The way we meet, the way we practice; I've never been around a team that does it so diligently and with so much effort," McGovern said. "The culture change is there. We don't have a locker room with bad apples, we have a lot of guys that want to win and will do anything to win."

A Broncos' fifth-round pick out of Missouri in 2016, McGovern signed with the Green and White prior to the 2020 season and started all 16 games while pacing the offense with 969 snaps (98%). This past season, McGovern appeared in 15 games and finished third on the club with 972 snaps. The Jets made significant ground gains over the second half of the season under the direction of OL coach/run game coordinator John Benton, ranking second in the NFL with 5.19 yards/carry over the final eight weeks.

"Coach Benton and I get along really well, I really like the way he teaches things and his technique," McGovern said. "Coach [Mike] Lafleur and the way he runs an offense also really meshes with my skill set. I think it's something that a lot of fans don't realize, is how different a similar play can be coached between coaching staffs. I mesh really well with how these coaches do it and I think this coaching staff, in my opinion, does it the right way and does it the way that allows me to be successful."