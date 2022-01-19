Connor McGovern Has Embraced Jets' Culture Change

Jets Center Says Zach Wilson Is Going to Be Very Special

Jan 19, 2022 at 08:59 AM
IMG_4914
Caroline Hendershot

Team Reporter

SNY15150-mcgovern-thumb

In his second season with the Jets, C Connor McGovern witnessed a culture shift that was unlike anything he experienced in his previous four professional seasons.

"The way we meet, the way we practice; I've never been around a team that does it so diligently and with so much effort," McGovern said. "The culture change is there. We don't have a locker room with bad apples, we have a lot of guys that want to win and will do anything to win."

A Broncos' fifth-round pick out of Missouri in 2016, McGovern signed with the Green and White prior to the 2020 season and started all 16 games while pacing the offense with 969 snaps (98%). This past season, McGovern appeared in 15 games and finished third on the club with 972 snaps. The Jets made significant ground gains over the second half of the season under the direction of OL coach/run game coordinator John Benton, ranking second in the NFL with 5.19 yards/carry over the final eight weeks.

"Coach Benton and I get along really well, I really like the way he teaches things and his technique," McGovern said. "Coach [Mike] Lafleur and the way he runs an offense also really meshes with my skill set. I think it's something that a lot of fans don't realize, is how different a similar play can be coached between coaching staffs. I mesh really well with how these coaches do it and I think this coaching staff, in my opinion, does it the right way and does it the way that allows me to be successful."

McGovern started all 15 games he appeared in before sustaining a knee injury in a win over the Jaguars and subsequently was placed on injured reserve. Pro Football Focus gave McGovern a grade of 75.8, which ranked ninth among centers who took 80% of his team's snaps. After appearing in 78 games and starting in 67 in Denver (2017-19) and with the Jets (2020-21), McGovern continues to bring an "every day counts" mentality to the table.

Gallery | The Best Black and White Images from the 2021 Jets Season

See the top black & white photos from the Jets' 2021 season.

E_SZ1_1708
1 / 55
E_A9201279
2 / 55
E_A9201056
3 / 55
E_SA101203
4 / 55
E_SZR50495
5 / 55
E_SZA1_3793
6 / 55
E_SZ3_2813
7 / 55
E_SZA1_343
8 / 55
E_SZ3_2576
9 / 55
E_SZ3_1559
10 / 55
E_SZ2_373
11 / 55
E_SZ1_0508
12 / 55
E_SZ3_0017
13 / 55
E_SZ1_0519
14 / 55
E_SZ1_1801
15 / 55
E_SZ1_2315
16 / 55
E_SZ1_1824
17 / 55
E_SZ1_0321
18 / 55
E_SZ1_1425
19 / 55
E_SZ1_0399
20 / 55
E_SZ1_0104
21 / 55
E_SZ1_0411
22 / 55
E_SA109704
23 / 55
E_SA108221
24 / 55
E_SZ1_0379
25 / 55
E_SA109131
26 / 55
E_SA109438
27 / 55
E_SA109180
28 / 55
E_SA109471
29 / 55
E_SA109170
30 / 55
E_SA108134
31 / 55
E_SA109106
32 / 55
E_SA107093
33 / 55
E_SA107080
34 / 55
E_SA106473_1
35 / 55
E_SA106465
36 / 55
E_SA105905
37 / 55
E_SA106099
38 / 55
E_SA105413
39 / 55
E_SA104028
40 / 55
E_SA105320
41 / 55
E_SA104229
42 / 55
E_SA104926
43 / 55
E_SA104777
44 / 55
E_SA104218
45 / 55
E_SA102352
46 / 55
E_SA101996
47 / 55
E_SA103994
48 / 55
E_SA103961
49 / 55
E_SA104128
50 / 55
E_SA102310
51 / 55
E_SA101564
52 / 55
E_SA101642
53 / 55
E_SA101546
54 / 55
E_SA103869
55 / 55
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

"I try to bring just consistency, an attitude every day to get better," he said. "No matter what happened on Sunday, try to flush it come Wednesday, improve your craft personally, improve your team and your position group throughout the week to really make the most of the next Sunday."

Already having snapped to a lot of quarterbacks in Denver and his two seasons with the Green & White, McGovern saw a lot of growth out of rookie QB Zach Wilson down the stretch and is excited about what's next for the talented young signal-caller.

"I think [Wilson] is going to be a special player and he has the attitude and the confidence for it," McGovern said. "I've been around a lot of young quarterbacks and I've never seen somebody grow so much in a year. It's been awesome to see, and again, I hope I'm a part of it for a long time because he's a guy that I think is going to be very special."

When McGovern returns for the 2022 season, he knows there is a new standard as the Jets have already begun their climb and wins will follow.

"I'd love to be around when this thing changes because it will change," he said. "Everybody in this building believes it, feels it, and everybody wants to be a part of it. There would be no better place to be than in New York when the Jets are winning a lot of football games. It's an incredibly loyal fan base and obviously it's always fun to win, but I think there'd be no better feeling than winning a lot of football games here."

Related Content

news

NFL Network's Daniel Jeremiah Ranks Two Jets Among Top Rookies Rankings

LG Alijah Vera-Tucker Checks in at No. 22, RB Michael Carter at No. 23
news

Quinnen Williams Feels He 'Did Good' but His Best as a Jet Is Yet to Come

D-Lineman Enters 4th Pro Season Wanting to Get Better as a Playmaker and a Team Leader
news

Opportunity Knocked and Braxton Berrios Broke Down the Door

The Jets' WR/KR Has Transitioned from "Cast-Off to All-Pro"
news

Snap Count Analysis | Which Jets Players Took the Most Snaps in 2021 NFL Season?

Rookie Alijah Vera-Tucker on Offense; CB Bryce Hall on Defense Logged the Most Playing Time
news

2022 NFL Important Dates

Free Agency Begins March 16; NFL Draft Heads to Las Vegas in April

news

Jets KR Braxton Berrios Named First-Team All-Pro 

Berrios Led NFL in Kick Return Average with 30.4 Yards
news

Jets HC Robert Saleh: 'It's an Exciting Direction We're Going In'

Not Satisfied with Amount of Wins, Jets' Leader Stays Focused on Developing and Building a Foundation
news

Inside the Numbers | Season Wrap, Part 1: Offense

Zach Wilson's 2nd-Half Improvement Included No INTs Last 5 Games and Nifty 4th-Down Passing
news

What Should the Jets Be Most Excited About as They Start Their Offseason?

Green & White Have Fifth-Most Projected Cap Space; 4 Draft Picks in Top 38 
news

Never a Doubt: Elijah Moore Achieved Liftoff in His Jets Rookie Season

Young WR Led Offense in Several Categories, Enjoyed Firing Up Home Crowd with Big Plays
news

Which Jets Had the Best PFF Grades in 2021?

Connor McGovern on Offense; John Franklin-Myers on Defense Lead Green & White
Advertising