Connor McGovern Convinced Jets OL Is 'Starting to Flow'

The Jets rank No. 30 in the NFL in rushing yards per game (74) with their best performance coming in Week 2 against the Patriots (152 yards). Offensive coordinator Mike LaFleur's offense is predicated on staying committed to the run game and the outside-zone-blocking scheme that the Green & White have implemented. McGovern believes the run game will improve when the team starts faster. The Jets have been outscored by 30-0 in the first quarter and by 75-13 in the first half.

"As an offense, we're not starting fast enough and then we're getting behind," he said. "We're leaving our defense out there too long, we're not playing complementary football enough, especially the first quarter. I didn't even realize how few of plays we were running in the first quarter until we talked about. So, once we get on schedule and can stay on schedule, especially in the first half, first quarter, you'll see better production and more yards come from the run game. But I think that's directly related to coming out and starting a lot faster."

McGovern, who has played with nine quarterbacks in his time in the NFL both at Denver and last season with the Jets, is confident in Wilson. The No. 2 pick in April's draft has thrown for 1,117 yards and 9 TDs while competing 57.3% of his passes. He's also thrown 9 interceptions.

"Everybody believes in him," McGovern said. "When you see the kind of the throws he makes and the plays he's able to make, you know that he has the makings to be a really special quarterback. The way he can see a defense, the way he handles checks and the more complicated pre-snap stuff is phenomenal. He sees the defenses really well. He's a phenomenal talent and you can just see his confidence grow every week.