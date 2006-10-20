Coles: The Proof is In the Pudding





Laveranues Coles has a lot to be thankful for and the list includes Chad Pennington's successful rehabilitation from a second rotator cuff surgery. Coles is enjoying a career year as he is placed in the upper tier of almost every receiving statistical category.

When asked if Pennington's comeback has been helpful to his success, the answer was simple.

Read below for the complete locker room transcripts

New York Jet's RB Leon Washington, 10.9

On playing football instead of basketball…

I'm not tall enough to play basketball, as you can see, but I'm small and fast. It's just something that my dad would watch when I was younger –about three or four years old– and it's something that I have always dreamt about. I had an opportunity to do it and I thank God for it.

On his family being worried that he would get injured…

My grandma and my mom were always worried about that. It's a physical game, but unfortunately, it is part of the game. We have fun doing it though, and as long as my mom and my grandma pray for me every time, I'll be alright.

New York Jets' WR Laveranues Coles, 10.20

On seeing a method to coach Mangini's madness…

I don't really try to figure it out. As long as we continue to win I don't care, he can be as mean as he wants, that's the key for me. I just want to win and if that's what it takes to win, I'm all for it.

On coach Mangini telling him nice things about his performance…

Coach doesn't really tell us the good thing things, he only wants us to know the bad things because he wants us to get better. He doesn't ever want us to see anything as okay, or for us to think we're good enough. He tries to keep everybody at a level position and then he tries to coach and teach us about the things or areas we're weak in, that way we can focus on all areas and try to get better.

On how it feels to be tied for second in the AFC for yards…

If I could do that at the end of the year it would be great, but for right now, there is still a lot of football to be played. We have a lot of great receivers in this league; week-in and week-out, guys are putting up exceptional numbers. Just to be where I'm at now, I'm excited about it, but the end of the season is what really counts. If I happen to have the numbers at the end of the season, I'll be excited about it then.

On having chemistry with Chad Pennington…

That goes back to us having a relationship from the time we walked through the door in 2000. We're both excited about working with each other and we're always talking at practice or whenever we do anything. He takes input from me and I take input from him, so any time you have a great relationship with your quarterback and you can talk about anything, you can't help but do something well.

On the benefit of a good relationship with your quarterback translating on the field…

Completions. Whenever you have a relationship, we're both on the same page and I understand what he wants me to do and what he needs me to do. It translates on the field to me trying to get open for him and doing the best job I can to be as they say, "quarterback friendly."

On a healthy quarterback impacting his success…

Of course, look at me without it. The proof is in the pudding, you saw me last year, I came back and everybody said I lost a step and I wasn't the same receiver I was before I left. Now, all of a sudden my knee is back and you all are saying, "he's good again." I'm the same guy, Chad is back there pulling the trigger and he's giving us chances to make plays.

Friday Injury ReportJets

Questionable: FB B.J. Askew (foot), CB David Barrett (hip), WR Laveranues Coles (calf), WR Tim Dwight (thigh), RB Cedric Houston (knee), & OL Trey Teague (ankle)

Probable:*DL Dave Ball (hand), *RB Kevan Barlow (calf), *LB Matt Chatham (foot), *OL Anthony Clement (shin), *OL Pete Kendall (thigh), *QB Chad Pennington (calf), *S Kerry Rhodes (thigh), *WR Brad Smith (thigh) & *DL Kimo von Oelhoffen (knee)

Lions Out: DT Shaun Cody (toe) & S Kenoy Kennedy (foot)

Questionable: LB Alex Lewis (knee), FB Cory Schlesinger (hamstring), OL Rex Tucker (knee) & G Ross Verba (hamstring)