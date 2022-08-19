Coach Tony Oden on His Jets CBs: 'Never Been Part of a Room That Jelled That Quickly'

The CBs coach added that Gardner has all the physical traits — size, length, athletic ability — that we've all heard about. But wait, there's more.

"There are a lot of big corners, but not all of them have speed. There are a lot of big corners that have speed but don't have transitional skills," Oden said. "So Ahmad's a rare combination of having the height and the length and the speed but yet still having small-corner characteristics in terms of transition skills. That makes it a little more problematic for receivers getting open, and if they do get open, he has the ability from the speed and length standpoint to close that gap pretty quickly."

Reed has similar tools in terms of intensity, toughness and grit plus some veteran skills he acquired in his first four years in the NFL with the 49ers and Seahawks.

"D.J.'s a true pro. He studies the game and he wants to get better," Oden said, adding that Reed "is a forward thinker. You can be presenting something, to use a building standpoint, that's at floor one or floor two but he's already on the balcony, so he can see down, see around the corners, see what could happen. And that's because of his intellect and his experience. He's able to communicate that in the classroom, and the questions he asks really raise the level of everyone else in the room — and helps me become a better coach as well."

Oden had similar insights about a few other members at his area of expertise.

Bryce Hall — "Bryce has been phenomenal. He's another guy who it doesn't matter who's in the room, he doesn't care who's next to him, who's beside him, who's behind him. He's going to prepare a certain way all the time. He's always working his craft. Certain techniques, he wants to get it not close to, not almost, but exactly right all the time.'

Brandin Echols — "He's lightyears above where he was. He has a better grasp of the game, he's doing everything we ask him to do. He's working his tail off in the classroom, in the weight room, in the training room, as far as studying — he's on it. I'm excited to see him get back out there and run around. He's been awesome."

Oden didn't give a scouting report on every other player at his position, such as Michael Carter II, Javelin Guidry, Isaiah Dunn and Rachad Wildgoose. But the quotes that resonate have to do with his feelings for this year's corners as a group and where that stands compared to other groups of defenders in general and DBs specifically that's he's been associated with over his last quarter century as a coach.