Coach's Wednesday News Conference





Transcript of Jets head coach Eric Mangini's news conference before Wednesday's midday practice:

I know we're not getting together tomorrow, so I'd just like to wish everyone a happy holiday. I hope you get to spend some time with your family and enjoy it.

In terms of practice yesterday, I thought we got some good work done in some key areas. It was maybe not as physical as it normally would be because it is so close to the game. We tailored that off a little bit. We'll get some more of that here today just because their bodies have gone through the natural healing progression. We'll work on third down, which obviously has been a key area for us to improve in offensively, we've made some strides and defensively, its different weeks, but it's a significant factor in the game and something we've been emphasizing and need to improve, especially on the offensive side of the ball.

On improving the third-down efficiency…

I think it's been a little bit different each game. You'd love to look at one thing and say "OK, this is what it is.' Some of it has been a function of drops. Some of it has been a function of not getting open when we need to against tight man-to-man coverage. A few of the throws could have been better. We had a protection issue last week where we gave up a sack on a third down, which was really a look that we had seen and they had shown, and I thought we could have handled better.

It's also us going back and evaluating the plays we're calling and making sure that we're calling the plays that really give us the best chance there. I usually feel pretty comfortable going into the week with what we have, but when it's not working, it has to be looked at top to bottom.

On if this game will justify acquiring Brett Favre in August…

We're happy with that decision. This game won't justify or not justify that decision. Whenever we make a decision, we make it based on what we think is going to give us the best chance to win. Brett was, what we felt, one piece in the puzzle. We were happy with him then, we're happy with him now and that doesn't change. It's a function of him and us collectively playing the way that we need to play.

On if he has tried to not make the game Favre vs. Chad Pennington…

It really hasn't been discussed with the team in that context. They don't face off pregame and decide what happens. It's not a UFC match or anything. It's us versus them. Whatever we do collectively is how its going to come out.

On Favre's play throughout the season…

I think that I'd have to go through that at the end of the season and really assess it from that point of view. I think there have been really a lot of really outstanding things. He's made a lot of plays to help us win games. His involvement in the locker room, his involvement with the other players and all of the things that he brings from an intangible perspective, I think that's been extremely helpful to us. I've really enjoyed working with him. Especially considering the transition he had to make, I think he's done a very good job.

On any disappointment with Favre's production…

It's again, one piece in a bigger puzzle. He's one player. We've had a lot of new players that we've incorporated in the system, whether it be free agents or draft picks. It never comes down to one guy.

On Favre's passing...

In terms of the assessment in past years, I've only had him this year, and I think he's made a lot of good throws. I think there have been a lot of opportunities we could have done more with but we didn't. When you're not converting on third down, it's hard to keep drives going and it's hard to get some of the opportunities that you'd normally get. That's a big part of it, just to be able to keep those drives going. First downs lead to touchdowns. When you're not scoring touchdowns, that affects the passing rating.

On if Pennington will be trying to "prove himself" against the Jets…

I don't think it's always about him proving something. I think he's just an inherently competitive guy. He's a hard worker. I never felt working with Chad, even coming off the arm injury, that it was about proving somebody wrong or proving something right. It was about being the best player he could be. That's something I've always respected in him.

On Favre throwing interceptions against Seattle…

Yes, we'd both like to have that one back. We both would. When you play the Dolphins, it's a pretty unique situation with where they're at in terms of how few giveaways they've had. They're on the verge of breaking an NFL record, or they have the opportunity to do that, and that's really hard to do, to protect it the way that they've done that. We're talking about multiple carries with limited fumbles that result in turnovers, very few interceptions.

I think, defensively, they're doing a good job pressuring the football, it does become a premium. The amount of close games they've won, a lot of that comes down to turnovers. It's always a point of emphasis that Bill made. He's making the same point now, it seems.

On stressing ball protection with Favre this week...

I make that point with the team every week. We are constantly trying to pressure the football. An area where I think we've really excelled is the ability to force fumbles. We haven't had a high volume of interceptions. But even last week, with Lowery forcing two fumbles, that to me is a good indication of a young guy taking coaching. Then he forced one against somebody else, too, a couple weeks ago. I can't remember who it was. But I think that's a good indication of the work we've done in terms of pressuring the football with a young player being able to be that productive.

On if media and fan criticism affects the way he does his job...

You know, I don't really have talk radio in my office. I'm not against talk radio. I listen to NPR. Is that talk radio [smiles]? But that's usually at night, a little different topic.

The fans are passionate and I respect that. I understand that and I appreciate that. I've been on both sides of that passion — well, really three sides of that passion — being on the opposing sideline, feeling that energy, understanding the criticism from the other side, and the passion for the team. I get it. I understand it. I appreciate it. We're going to keep moving forward and try to win the next game.

On how he chooses to handle information that he puts on his injury list...

It's a very systematic setup they have now in terms of if a player practices or doesn't practice and then what that correlates to on Friday in terms of probable, doubtful. The league's really worked to streamline that. With any injury report, you list what the player has. You follow the guidelines. That's what we try to do.

On the kind of message he was trying to get across to Favre on Tuesday...

Usually that stuff is game-plan-specific in terms of things that they like, things that he likes, maybe something that we want to carry over from the previous week, maybe some things that are formation specific or player specific. You talk through those different elements. What do we want to attack? Who do we want to attack? What are some of the things we really have to avoid? It was more along those lines than any other far-reaching message.

On if Favre will return to the Jets next season...

I think he's going to make a decision after the season, and I understand that as well. Those conversations, we really haven't touched on that that much, and I wouldn't. I understand that's a decision that he has to make, and he needs some time, whenever that happens, to think that through, talk with his wife and his family. All those elements go into it. I'm not looking to have that conversation anywhere in the near future. I'm comfortable with him going through that process.

On if he would lobby with Favre for him to come back...

I'll definitely work on it, but it's still something that's a very personal decision. You know, we'll definitely have a long conversation about it. Love to hear his thoughts. I'll definitely share mine. Make a decision at that point.

On if he wants Favre back next year...

Yeah. Yeah.

On what happens if Favre decides to retire...

I have no idea. I mean, I have no idea.

On if the Jets have his possible replacement already here...

We have three quarterbacks on the roster. I know one's on IR. Outside of him, we'll deal with all the issues for next year next year.

On pressing Favre to making a decision earlier rather than later...

We got him two weeks into training camp this year. I figure anything before that is gravy [smiles].

On the process of finding another QB and signing him...

Mike [Tannenbaum]'s a big planner. He'll have models and contingencies and discussions and algorithms. We'll go through all that and see what comes out.

On wanting to shield his players from the outcomes of the Patriots and Ravens games on Sunday...

No, I don't shield it, but I don't expect us to play differently. I don't expect us to play any differently regardless what those outcomes are. To me, you know, this is a very important opportunity for us. We don't control our destiny anymore. That's the results of our own doing. But what we do control is how we play on Sunday. And I expect the intensity to be exactly the same whether the New England outcome is whatever it is or the Baltimore outcome is whatever it is.

On if he'll ask for a change in displaying those scores at the Meadowlands...

I haven't gone through that part.

On the irony of the Patriots, if they beat Buffalo, wanting the Jets to do well against Miami...

I'm sure they do that quite a bit secretly. Really, really deep down. They just hide it well [smiles].

On spending more time recently in the defensive meeting room...

No. I split time in the different rooms. Postpractice it will depend on which thing I want to go look at. Sometimes it will be with Bill Callahan's group, the run game, the protection, understanding exactly what's being said in there. Yesterday I spent some time in sort of the passing game group after being with the defense for a little while. So I try to hit the different areas.

Some of it's based on how practice went or if there's an area that is particularly important. Not that they're not all important, but last week, with Seattle's pressures, quite a few pressures, I wanted to make sure we had a really good handle on how we were picking up all that stuff, how we were dealing with the different looks, so spent a little more time with that group.

On if he's happy with the job coordinator Bob Sutton has done...

Yeah. I think that we all can do a lot better. I have lots of input on what we do defensively. We talk about it. I talk about it, whether it's Jerome Henderson or Bob, whoever it is, I'm involved. I try to be involved in all the different phases because I think it's important that I understand what we're doing and have the input on how I want it done.

On if he's gotten indications from Woody Johnson that he'll return next year regardless of Sunday's outcome...

That's not something we talk about. We talked about the Dolphins game. He, Mike and I usually have lunch either every Wednesday or Thursday, depending on when he's out. That's what we're going through. That's what we talked about.

On looking at the Miami game as must-win...

It's the same as what we've been talking about throughout the season, along with the different must wins that have been presented. The pressure that I feel is the pressure that I put on myself in order to give these guys the best plan. That's what I want to do. And if that's not getting done, that's where the pressure is.

On what has led to the dropoff in rookie TE Dustin Keller's production...

It could be a combination of things. It could be him getting more attention from defenses, more of an awareness of the things that he's able to do. He's had opportunities. Some he's capitalized on, some he hasn't. I talked to him quite a bit about that. This isn't bowl season. It's not college, that you're getting ready for your exams, getting ready for Christmas break, whatever. That's not the case here. You've got to be consistent, consistent, consistent. It's a longer year, and that's just the way it is.

On any loss of confidence on Keller's part...

Dustin doesn't lack confidence at all really since I've known him. He's a very confident person, not just in his ability but in the way he handles himself, his ability to fit in the locker room, his ability to deal with the veterans. There's never a sense of him feeling his way through. That's what I really like about him, is that inherent confidence. But you've got to marry that with the same consistency over the course of 16 games.

On if success is measured by making the playoffs or not...