Coach's Tuesday News Conference (8/28)



Transcript of head coach Eric Mangini's news conference with the New York Jets media before Tuesday's practice:

Tomorrow we have the Kickoff Luncheon, which is really a great day for the organization. Historically we've raised between $700,000 and $800,000, and that money is used for either the Alliance for Lupus Research or different charities or programs that are related to the Jets' charities [New York Jets Foundation]. Most of them are related to kids' health, getting them active and things like that. It's a great opportunity for us to spend some time with the fans. The rookies usually say a few words. It's their first public speaking event. I'm sure it's something they are looking forward to. It is also a chance for us to spend time with the fans. It should be a great event and I look forward to it every year. I just think it's a great opportunity to really raise funds for positive things we do organizationally.

Yesterday was a combination practice, valuable because we do have the short week during the season and because we do play the Eagles during the season. It's a real opportunity for the players and coaches to put a lot of this information into the bank for when we do face them, which is relatively early, just like it is with the Giants. So it's important for a lot of reasons. I think we're doing a good job getting that information and having some ideas in place for when we do face them moving forward.

On Kellen Clemens' performance …

I've been pleased with Kellen this spring. It's one of those things where I thought he had a good training camp last year and as you transition into the season, whether you're the second or the third, you just don't get the volume of reps you would if you're the first. You're trying to prepare, but you don't get that same level of experience. You go through quite a bit of time between that huge chunk of reps you get during training camp to the next training camp, and I think Kellen took advantage of that time. He really worked at the playbook, and when he did have the opportunities, he worked at those. He would take a group after practice and those guys would run through plays together. It could be the practice squad receivers or some of the guys who may be the third [team] and fourth [team].

Those things are huge in the development of any player. We try to spend a lot of time postpractice or outside of the normal meeting time with the younger guys so they don't get lost in the course of the season and the next year they come back even stronger, or if they're called into action, they're as prepared as possible. That was something we did quite a bit in New England and even in Cleveland when I was there. It was great. A lot of those young guys developed. I remember Tom Brady every day after practice doing one-on-ones with David Givens and both those guys were young guys. [Patriots special teams coach] Brad Seely and I used to be out there every day and we would watch it and have friendly wagers on it, not cash, just friendly wagers [smiles].

I think it's a good program. [Clemens has] taken advantage of it. He moved into this off-season, worked hard in the weightroom, worked hard with Brian [Schottenheimer], and that pays off. There are no shortcuts to improvement. It comes through hard work.

On the importance of arm strength in quarterbacks …

You're really looking for a combination of arm strength and accuracy. I've seen guys that have those booming arms and they can't hit the checkdown because everything is a rocket. When you have to just lob it over the line to get it to the back, it comes out like a bullet. When you only have a hammer, everything looks like a nail. You need to have the touch combined with the arm strength, and without the two of them, you're a little off.

On if Clemens possesses those qualities …

He's shown some good examples of arm strength. Arm strength, too, is related to the technique, the footwork, the way you throw the ball and your followthrough, not just sheer slinging it. If you have bad technique, even with your arm strength, it's minimized and vice versa.

On if Clemens can throw short passes …

Yeah, he's shown some good touch in the short area, and there have been some positive deep balls. I thought the one to Justin McCareins the other night was a really good example of what you want to do, especially with a guy like Justin. You lead him, let him run underneath it, and then with his speed, that's where you want to place the ball. With some other guys that may not be as fast, you have to adjust for that.

On if he's comfortable with Brad Smith as a third quarterback …

We have another opportunity here to watch Tui [Marques Tuiasosopo] and Brad and see again what they look like operating the team against an opponent outside of practice. This is an important viewing for us in terms of that. But what I will say is that Brad's worked significantly at quarterback and gotten a lot of reps and that's been his focus throughout camp. I think he's done a good job of the things he's been asked to do.

On if Clemens will play Thursday …

We've got a whole rotation of guys that are working out here. I think he has a good opportunity to see some time.

On his thoughts about a safety being called on holding in the end zone during a punt ...

I have been on teams where that's happened, and that's a big coaching point whenever you're in that position because there's different philosophies coming out of what we call "backed up". Some teams use that as a great chance to throw vertical because the defense is up there pressed. They want to keep you backed up. Because if you punt from there, usually you have a good chance to translate it into points. But coming up and playing that tight, now the offense has a good chance to throw the ball over your head. So that's one philosophy. Other philosophies are "Look, we're just going to ram it out, get some yards, get what we can get and punt it."

So there are different approaches. The key coaching point to the offensive line is that penalties take on more significance. The false start penalties don't — you only get backed up six inches. Holding penalties are really significant because it costs you two points, plus you give the ball back to the opponent.

With that example, it was not just adjusting to what the outside rusher did. It was like an up-and-under move, and you'll get some of those. They have different ways they will rush, and that was one of the things they had. If you overset and the guy comes under, now the player on the punt team has to make a decision, do I hold them and eat the two points? Or do I take the chance that this is going to get blocked and they fall on it? Either way, both decisions are not very good.

On Darrelle Revis' technique vs. the Giants …

I liked how active Darrelle was. I thought he showed good awareness and he was physical with his opportunities in tackling and his opportunities to reroute off the line of scrimmage, which is something we've talked about a lot with him. There were examples, though, of things that have come up through camp that you wish he had seen but he hasn't, and that's just where we are. But we are able to coach off those and help teach off those. Overall, I liked what he did, especially considering how much time he's been here.

On an example of what Revis has missed …

There's actually an example yesterday in practice from the stem of a route when the receiver releases, that point right there, that's the jam area where there's a couple of different things that can happen. The stem of the route is before they make the break, that portion of it. If they have released from the line of scrimmage, they are running the vertical part of whatever the route is, that's called the stem. You want the DB to be able to close the relationship, the cushion between him and the receiver to be as tight as possible, and it's really key. Ty Law was one of the best I've ever seen at that. If he made a mistake at the line of scrimmage, he made up for that mistake in the stem. He's really good at that.

Darrelle had too much separation in the stem. He had done a nice job at the line of scrimmage but the receiver was able to gain back the ground that Darrelle had won and run the route successfully. Even though the transition was difficult at the breaking point, if he had done a different job at the stem, he would have shut down the route. So breaking down the whole technique segment by segment, we've done a lot of one-on-ones during camp where that's been covered. That would be an example just from yesterday's practice.

On if that's something that can be taught ...

Some guys are really good at certain things. We had a DB in New England who ended up not making the team who was unbelievable at the line of scrimmage. He could jam anybody. And he would do a great job there. He would get 2 or 3 yards rerouting the receiver and then the stem would take place. He'd have separation, from here to the post of the receiver, the receiver would get back everything that the DB had gained, and now the route would be successful. He couldn't get the second part of that technique down, and it's what eventually led to him getting out of the league.

Ty [Law] sometimes was a bit unorthodox at the line of scrimmage, but he was so good at that other element. It didn't matter how fast the guy was, that was something he had. Some guys have unbelievable ball skills so wherever the ball is thrown, they're able to adjust to it properly and come down with the interception. You'll see a bunch of guys who are in great position but they can't catch the ball.

That's another phase of DBs that you look at: what are they like at the line of scrimmage, what are they like at the stem, what are they like at the break point, what are they like playing the ball down the field whether they are in position, not in position, out of position or getting back into position. All those segments of man-to-man coverage are unique and taught. If you understand exactly where to be in each position, you've got a great chance to be a really good man-to-man cover corner.

On if Thomas Jones is in a position to contribute right away …

Each guy is different. With veteran guys who have that experience to draw from, they've got a real edge over, say, if a young guy had been hurt early in camp and then had to come back in, because they haven't seen as many things, they haven't experienced as many things. With Thomas, he's been through a lot of games, he's been through a lot of situations, and he's very active in the meetings and things like that. So we are pretty comfortable with the combination of his experience, what he's been doing in the meetings and his ability to come back and contribute effectively.

On if Jones prefers more carries in the preseason …

Everybody's different. I read a stat somewhere recently about LaDainian Tomlinson. I don't know if he's ever carried the ball in the preseason. I've got to call Marty [Schottenheimer] on that. Some guys, when it's time to go, they are pretty good. I know I read recently Larry Johnson really wants to carry the ball a lot. Everybody has a different way of getting prepared. You try to give them what they need, be smart in the process, and if you can't get to what they need, simulate that as much as possible to get them ready to go.

On if Jones' absence has had an impact on the line in terms of them adjusting …

Each back is a little bit different. Obviously when Curtis [Martin] is running, you block it one way, when somebody else is running, you block it a little bit differently. But the plays have consistent rules and the line needs to be able to trust that the back is going to be in the spot he's supposed to be in, regardless of which runner it is. The differences may happen more on the second level, how you're going to block it. Like with Curt, you didn't know where he was going to hit once he got to the second level. So the best thing was to cover up the guy you were on and let him figure it out. But on the first level, the initial part of it, it should be consistent because everybody has to anticipate where it's going to hit and has to be certain of that.

On if Jones is they type of player he holds back in the pass protection …

He's been pretty stout in pass protection. It's hard to have a hard-and-fast rule for one player because when you practice plays, you always have to have the ability to, if someone goes down, be able to run the play effectively. Let's say your goal was to go out [in a pattern] on every single play. You can't design the play just around Thomas because there's so many other people involved. He may need a rest. So many things happen. You design plays and everybody plays a part in that play. Sometimes you're the cannon, sometimes you're the fodder, but whatever you are, you have to do that well.

On why Martin still has a locker in the Jets' locker room …

Because he's Curtis. Curtis still has a presence in the building. And I love having Curtis around. He'll always have a locker in the heart of Jets fans.

On whether Brad Smith's throwing motion is unorthodox and needs to be changed …

With throwing motions and even route running or whatever the case may be, you have what you teach but then you have to adjust it to each guy. Because sometimes when you're so strict — "It has to be like this," "It has to be like this" — you're actually coaching the guy out of something that he does really well.