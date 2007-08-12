Coach Mangini's Sunday News Conference





Transcript of head coach Eric Mangini's news conference with the New York Jets media before Sunday's afternoon training camp practice:

A little bit of housekeeping. We waived Jesse Pellot-Rosa and Andrew Wicker and we re-signed Dante Ridgeway.

In terms of the game, I was really pleased with the overall mechanics. [This is the] first time we've operated together as a team this year against another opponent, and a lot of times early in preseason there's some things mechanically that don't really go very well. I thought the mechanics were good. And that was something I was looking for. There's the box mechanics between the coaches in the box and the coaches in the booth. There are different multiple substitutions, especially on special teams where you're dealing with 80-plus guys in and out of the game and all those different combinations. It can get a little bit confusing, and I thought we handled that well.

I liked the way that when the first group was out, or whatever group was in, the other groups were supporting them, and when we were on the bench going through corrections, guys that weren't in were trying to help those that were in to make sure they got it right, and if they saw something, they were helping them. To me that's really important, especially this time of year, where everybody is trying to get better and we're collectively trying to get better.

Offensively, I was pleased with the third-down efficiency. I thought that was outstanding, especially in the second half. I liked the red area efficiency being 4-out-of-5 [touchdowns] there. That was good. The fact that we had no turnovers was positive, but we did put the ball on the ground twice with the fumbled exchange and then late on Justin McCareins' play where it got batted out. I obviously liked the fact that none of those were turnovers, but we've got to continue to work on ball security.

Defensively, I thought third-down defense was a really positive feature for us and holding them to just six points there in the second half. Both those things I liked. With the first group, there were a couple plays that we'd obviously like to have back, but there were a lot of positive things with some new guys shuffling in there. In terms of special teams, I was pleased with the return game. Not having Justin [Miller], Leon [Washington] going in there, some new combination of blockers, some different looks, I thought that was really effective. Brad [Smith] had an opportunity to return there as well, and we had a chance to look at him there.

I think the message is the same. Whether you win or lose, you have to approach the film, you have to see the corrections and you have to fix the corrections. You never really look at it and get too high or too low. The key is correcting what's wrong and making sure that you maintain the things that you're doing well.

One other note: The players of the game this week were, offensively, Kellen Clemens, defensively, Eric Barton, and on special teams, Leon Washington. With that I'll open it up to questions.

On the different approach to training camp once preseason games begin …

Last year we put even more of an emphasis on the first game in terms of the overall game planning. This year we did a little bit more Jets vs. Jets and a little bit lighter in game planning. Each week that'll build in terms of depth of game planning and mechanics of the game planning because that's something that they have to go through and shake off the dust. There is a lot of stuff that goes into that. By doing it this way, it did give us a couple more days to really focus on more of a pure training camp mentality.

On the performance of the first defense vs. Atlanta …

Not just with the first-team defense but across the board, one of the main issues that we always need to focus on is one of the core values, communication. There were some times in all three phases where the communication could have been a lot better. When you're facing a team that you don't have a lot of information on because it is a new staff, the looks are going to be different. Everything is going to be a little bit different, and there is no certainty. The communication needs to be that much crisper. There were times where it wasn't where it should have been. That's always a point of emphasis. It'll continue to be a point of emphasis, and really any problem that comes up can be handled by that if you just talk it out.

On preparing for the Minnesota Vikings …

It'll advance from last week, but we'll still have a healthy dose of training camp installation and working in that phase, too. More [preparation] than last week but not as much as a typical week.

On LB Eric Barton …

Eric has really improved on his run fits and his ability to strike the blocker. That was something that he focused on and we talked about in the off-season as one of his goals. He did a good job of working prior to camp, prior to OTAs on things that were more strength-and-conditioning-related but translated into that. I thought his communication overall was good, and I really liked him on the sideline. He was very good when he wasn't in, helping those guys out, and he was very good when he was in, talking through the different problem plays that came up with the other players. That's key.

On whether he is seeing a new side of Barton …

No, he's incredibly smart. He picks up things very quickly, and as with anybody else, his communication can always get better, and I think it has gotten better, and I like to see that progress.

On whether LB David Harris' arrival has lit a fire under Barton …

I've found that Eric has worked extremely hard. Especially as the season progressed last year and training camp progressed last year, I thought he kept getting better and better. That really wasn't in relation to any new players. That was just him improving in the system and getting more familiar with that.

On Barton and LB Jonathan Vilma having to adjust to the 3-4 last season …

There are a lot of similarities between both of those guys in terms of the way they pick up information. They're both very, very bright and very football-savvy. They understand the scheme very quickly and they understand what's being run against us very quickly. They can anticipate things well. With this system, everybody has to find their way of playing it. I saw that some on Friday night with both of them playing the technique but playing it more catered to the way that fits them. Part of the evolution in any system is understanding not just how to play it but how you play it the best.

On Harris' performance Friday …

I thought David did really well. I was pleased with him throughout the whole time he was in. I thought he did a really nice job taking on blockers. The physical play you saw in college you saw again Friday night, and overall I thought his communication was good. He's in that position where he has to make a lot of calls.

On whether there was an audible called on Clemens' second TD pass to TE Sean Ryan …

No, that was not an audible play. That was a called play, and really Kellen hung in there a long time. There were two low defenders, and they were working two-on-two on our players, and I think there was a mixup there in terms of who had who. But it didn't quite declare quickly, and there was some pressure coming. Kellen hung in there and, as Sean broke free, got it off to him.

On whether there was an audible called on Clemens' first TD pass to Ryan …

Sometimes they're not audibles, they're plays that you get multiple plays and you check one or the other based on the look.

On whether Clemens needs to not hold onto the ball as long …

You're always looking to assess risk-reward, and you have to evaluate: Is this completion worth the shot that you're going to get, and is it a completable ball? If you're hit while you're throwing, is that realistic? I think that comes with time, experience and from being able to distinguish the two. He was excited to be playing and saw that the receiver was going to be open a couple times if he just hung in there.

On whether the risk-reward factor is treated differently in a preseason game …

All these guys are competitors. Any time you're competing, the thought process isn't "This is a preseason game." It's "I see my read and my read is going to be open in maybe a half-second more." That's just the nature of the competitive side.

On what led to the signing of DE Mike DeVito …

What we saw with Mike and with [Jason] Trusnik is that both of these guys were high-motor guys, tough guys, productive guys at their level, very highly regarded at their schools, and had good tangibles in terms of height, weight and speed. Usually that gives them an opportunity to be successful.

On OL Jacob Bender …

He's been doing a lot of core technique work with Mike [Devlin] and Tony [Wise], and he's trying to spend as much time as possible with the older guys to learn not just how to play the technique but some of the tricks of the trade that come with experience. He's making some progress there. It's really a case with all those rookies, whether it's Chansi [Stuckey], David [Harris] or Jacob. A lot of this stuff is learn as you go through it and you try to accelerate that as much as possible by spending time with older guys who have gone through it.

On Stuckey and the battle at the wide receiver position …

Chansi made a really nice catch on the fade that Kellen threw to him. He did a pretty good job running routes. I thought Wallace [Wright] did a nice job as well. Wallace made a really nice play on the kickoff team. Frisman [Jackson] made a really good catch on another play that Kellen kind of launched out there and he helped Kellen out on it. Those guys have been competing extremely hard and they're all trying to carve out not just a role as a receiver but their special teams slot.

On S Kerry Rhodes getting beat on two long passes Friday …

The first one was a heck of a throw and a catch. I thought that was a really good throw and catch, and I thought we could have done better on the technique. He missed it by about six inches, but that's usually the difference between the exact correct shade or the correct footwork and not the correct footwork when you have a throw and catch like that. The other one I'm sure he'd like to have back and we'd like to have back. He's learning that position down there and some of those route combinations are things you've got to experience. You don't want to have that experience in a game, but I'm sure he's learned from it.

On TE Sean Ryan …

I had mentioned last week that I thought Sean had done some good things in practice with some routes down the field. I really liked his concentration in the back of the end zone on that goal line play. The other one, he was really not covered, so I'm sure he was happy he caught that one. He did some nice things on some crossing routes. He's a guy that was recommended to us through Bill [Parcells] and kind of has been what was advertised. I like his work ethic and toughness.

On what DB Darrelle Revis is missing by holding out …

Any of these picks, they're going to contribute at different times and different levels, and it just depends on how quickly they can absorb information; how quickly they can fit into the defense or the offense or whatever the case may be. As I've said many times, these days are extremely important and the reps are important and the learning is important. The guys that are here are getting great opportunities. I thought Drew Coleman did a nice job taking advantage of some of his opportunities the other night. That's just the way it is. We're moving forward and working with the guys here.

On whether Mike Tannenbaum has held recent discussions with Revis and agent Neil Schwartz …

He's in constant contact, and they've been working steadily at it. That's where it is.

On Adrian Clarke's performance in the preseason opener …

I thought he did some good things, both at left and right guard, and that's something we'll keep doing with the offensive line. I thought with Wade Smith working at center as extensively as he's been through camp and then in the game, he'll work some at guard. We'll continue to shuffle guys around and find different spots. We'll mix some of the tackles up.

Now is the time to do a lot of those things because you only get to bring so many linemen to the game, and if you have the type of situation where you have an injury or multiple injuries, those guys need to be able to swing tackle-wise or swing center-to-guard, guard-to-center, some have to be able to swing from guard-to-tackle, and similar to the secondary, the linebackers, giving them the reps ahead of time before that takes place.

On whether Clarke had played on the right side prior to Friday …

He's worked there in practice and in the spring. Jacob [Bender] has worked multiple spots, he's worked at right and left and inside. And Wade [Smith] has worked at both spots, multiple spots. He can play any of the positions.

On whether he noticed Pete Kendall using the stationary bike during the game …

The reason we have those out there is a lot of guys need to stay on them to keep warm. The function of having it there is that guys feel more comfortable when they're moving in between series so they don't get cold. I think that's pretty common around the league to have the ability for guys to keep warm doing some kind of light movement.

