Clady Enjoying the Family Atmosphere

Clady has fit in well with his new linemates as the group has already had a couple of dinners together and is planning a barbeque. When not on the practice field or in the meeting room, the group is typically eating together at the team's facility.

"It's always tight. It's kind of weird because when I first got in the locker room, everybody's spread out because in Denver everybody's sectioned off with your positional group," Clady said. "But it's definitely a tight-knit group and I think you have to have that in order to play well because everyone has to communicate together and be on the same page. It's one of those things that the offensive line always becomes pretty tight, hanging out off the field and things like that."

Excited to line up next to big and athletic LG James Carpenter, Clady is familiar with C Nick Mangold from their respective Pro Bowl appearances.

"He's awesome. He's a wily vet now and he still can get it done and just his knowledge of the game and to be able to put people in the right spots," Clady said. "It's almost like he's a quarterback out there and I'm excited to work with him as well."

Clady, who started 16 games in each of his first five pro seasons in addition to 2014, says he'll be ready to roll for summer camp.