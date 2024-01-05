Captain C.J. Mosely Setting the Tone for Jets Season Finale

Jets captain and LB C.J. Mosley is eager to take the field for one last time before waiting eight months to line up against another opponent in the regular season.

"I am excited, another great opportunity, a chance to start off a new year right and also finish our year strong," Mosley said. "We understand what is at stake playing against New England. Outside of all the noise that is going on in the building from what I have heard, we have to go out there and play our game. We have one more chance to do it together with this group, so I am excited for it."

If you didn't know already, the Jets have lost 15 straight games to the Patriots and last defeated New England in regulation in 2011. In his fourth season with New York, Mosley did not need to be reminded.

"At this point I hear it every time we play them, so it is always in one ear and out the other," he said. "It is going to come down to us executing obviously. Taking care of the ball and getting turnovers. The team that executes the best is going to win."

Including his five seasons in Baltimore, he has not been on a team that's defeated the Patriots and has matched up against future Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick seven times (once in the playoffs). When these teams matched up in Week 3 of this season, Mosley had 10 tackles and the Jets defense allowed just 1 TD in a 15-10 loss.

"We understand that from this year just watching film, there has been times where they were down and got behind, but they didn't change up their game plan," Mosley said. "They stuck to it and we ended up coming back and making the game really competitive. We are not looking at their work and taking it lightly at all, we understand what they can do, we understand what their coaches are capable of. Like I said, it is a great opportunity to go out there and show it."

In addition to snapping the Jets' losing streak, Mosley, who was named a Pro Bowl alternate Wednesday night, believes a victory can propel the Green & White into the offseason with positive momentum that can carry over to next season.