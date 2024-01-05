Captain C.J. Mosely Setting the Tone for Jets Season Finale

Veteran Linebacker Looking for First Career Win Against Patriots, HC Bill Belichick

Jan 04, 2024 at 08:03 PM
John Pullano

NYJETS.COM CONTRIBUTOR

JB1_4524-mosley-thumb

Jets captain and LB C.J. Mosley is eager to take the field for one last time before waiting eight months to line up against another opponent in the regular season.

"I am excited, another great opportunity, a chance to start off a new year right and also finish our year strong," Mosley said. "We understand what is at stake playing against New England. Outside of all the noise that is going on in the building from what I have heard, we have to go out there and play our game. We have one more chance to do it together with this group, so I am excited for it."

If you didn't know already, the Jets have lost 15 straight games to the Patriots and last defeated New England in regulation in 2011. In his fourth season with New York, Mosley did not need to be reminded.

"At this point I hear it every time we play them, so it is always in one ear and out the other," he said. "It is going to come down to us executing obviously. Taking care of the ball and getting turnovers. The team that executes the best is going to win."

Including his five seasons in Baltimore, he has not been on a team that's defeated the Patriots and has matched up against future Hall of Fame head coach Bill Belichick seven times (once in the playoffs). When these teams matched up in Week 3 of this season, Mosley had 10 tackles and the Jets defense allowed just 1 TD in a 15-10 loss.

"We understand that from this year just watching film, there has been times where they were down and got behind, but they didn't change up their game plan," Mosley said. "They stuck to it and we ended up coming back and making the game really competitive. We are not looking at their work and taking it lightly at all, we understand what they can do, we understand what their coaches are capable of. Like I said, it is a great opportunity to go out there and show it."

In addition to snapping the Jets' losing streak, Mosley, who was named a Pro Bowl alternate Wednesday night, believes a victory can propel the Green & White into the offseason with positive momentum that can carry over to next season.

"Start the year off strong and end the year off strong," he said. "That was the message this week, so we just have to put it to the test and enjoy this moment. Like I said, we can get lost in records playing in this game, but it is a great blessing, it is a great opportunity that we have all earned to be here. Any time we step out on that field we can't take it lightly."

A five-time Pro Bowler, Mosley leads the Jets this season with 145 tackles – 9th most in the NFL – to go with, 5 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles, 1 interception and 7 pass defenses, which is the sixth most among inside linebackers. Amidst another fantastic season leading the NFL's No. 5 defense, Mosley has made plans to finish his ninth season strong.

"Obviously, we know as a team we won't look the same after this season," he said. "There is going to be some people gone and you get that as a player but at the end of the day this is our product, this is what we put out on the field every single day and on Sundays. It is enough for us to go out there one last time together and try to play our best football game, for each other."

