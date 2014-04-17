Chris Johnson: 6 Things You May Not Know

4. Back with the Golden Bite

And speaking of grillz, Chris Johnson has a set of gold teeth, famous for making at least one headline during his career. In fact, it was a Hall of Fame headline.

Johnson was reported to have missed his usual team bus as the Titans headed from their Canton, Ohio area hotel to Fawcett Stadium to play the Bills in the 2009 Hall of Fame Game. The reason: He tweeted later that he had forgotten his gold teeth and had to go back to get them. However, he did catch the team's 4:45 bus in plenty of time to suit up and start for the Titans in the HOF Game.

5. Cheetahs Sometimes Win

Johnson participated in National Geographic's "Man v. Cheetah" special. On the show, Johnson and former Bears KR Devin Hester each raced cheetahs on a 220-foot-long course (with a wall separating them, perhaps needless to say) at the Cheetah Run exhibit at Busch Gardens in Tampa, FL, in May 2013.

To even the odds, NG had the players and the cats run their their circuits with 180° turns, which the players negotiated a lot better than the cheetahs, which were following furry decoys and skidded in the sand well past the turn line.