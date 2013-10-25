Chris Ivory Named FedEx Ground Player of Week

Oct 25, 2013 at 09:50 AM

The votes are in, and RB Chris Ivory has been declared the FedEx Ground Player of the Week for his 34-carry, 104-yard Week 7 performance against the Patriots.

Going up against some stiff competition in Seattle RB Marshawn Lynch (21 carries, 91 yards, touchdown) and San Diego RB Ryan Mathews (21 carries, 110 yards, TD), it wasn't easy for Ivory to run away with this week's award, but that was fitting given the nature of his gritty, grind-it-out game.

His 34 rushes in a game are the most this season and only one player — Minnesota's Adrian Peterson — has as many carries in a game since the start of the 2011 season.

"Chris did a phenomenal job of running the ball," QB Geno Smith said, "especially from the start. That guy's tough. He's a hard-nosed running back. He can deliver some punishment."

Despite only a handful of games as the feature back, starting only 10 times throughout his 30-game career, Ivory's now a repeat winner of the FedEx Ground Player of the Week. His first honor came Week 6 of his rookie year with the Saints when he ran for 158 yards on just 15 carries. For those scoring at home, that's one FedEx Ground Player of the Week for every five starts for the 6'0", 222-pound undrafted free agent.

Although Chris Ivory will be the only New York Jet taking home the hardware this week, he wasn't the only member of the Green & White nominated for a Week 7 award. Smith, who won the Week 3 Pepsi NEXT Rookie of the Week honors, was nominated for two more awards after our 30-27 overtime victory. Buffalo's DE Mario Williams beat him out for the GMC Never Say Never Moment of the Week and San Diego's T D.J. Fluker won this week's Pepsi NEXT award.

Friday Injury Updates

Two eighth-year Ohio State products are crowding this week's injury report, but the report's not too crowded.

Missing his fourth consecutive game, WR Santonio Holmes (hamstring) has been ruled out for this week's game in Cincinnati.

C Nick Mangold (ribs) and WR Greg Salas (knee) are being listed as questionable, although HC Rex Ryan said today that Mangold, who has missed just two games in his career, should be good to go.

"We're going to leave it questionable, put some doubt in their mind. I don't know, it doesn't look good," he said, joking. "No, he's fine."

Everyone else on our roster was a full-go during Friday's midday practice and will be available to play Sunday.

As for the Bengals, WR Marvin Jones (shoulder), LB Rey Maualuga (hamstring) and CB Terence Newman (ankle) are all listed as probable, although CB Leon Hall (Achilles) will be out. Click  here for the full practice report and game status of all injured Jets players.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

