Chris Herndon Feels 'Great,' Hopeful of Making '19 Debut Sunday

Nov 07, 2019 at 05:11 PM
/assets/images/imported/NYJ/Lange_Randy-headshot.jpg
Randy Lange

NYJets.com Contributor

E_SZ4_0193-herndon-thumb

One of the bad things about this stretch of the Jets' season has been the multitude of injuries that have collided with the team.

But then one of the good things about the injuries is that not every one of those players goes on IR. Eventually some injured players return to action, and that's happening now.

DL Henry Anderson returned to action last week. LT Kelvin Beachum sounds as if he could suit up again Sunday vs. the Giants.

And TE Chris Herndon is very close to making his 2019 debut.

"I feel great," Herdon told reporters in the Jets' Atlantic Health Training Center locker room following today's practice. "I've just been staying on top of it, even going in after practice and still getting treatment on it. I'm just taking care of it, maintaining it, trying to strengthen it as well."

"It" is Herdon's hamstring pull. Coming on the heels of his four-game NFL suspension, the hammy that he at first thought was just some minor tigthening has prevented him so far from playing in his first game of the season. He was activated for the Dolphins but head coach Adam Gase decided to ease him back by suiting him up but keeping him out of action in Miami.

Herndon continues to bide his time for the time when his number is finally called.

"I went through those stages week by week with it," he said. "It was a good, decent process. But after practicing this week, running routes fully, blocking fully, doing special teams as well, I think I feel pretty good.

"Right now I'm just going to continue to do what they ask of me and whatever decision they make come gametime, I'll be ready."

Best Practice Images from Thursday of Giants Week

See Top Photos from the Practice Field Leading Up to the Matchup Against the Giants

E_SZ4_0818
1 / 31
E_SZ4_0550
2 / 31
E_SZ4_1193
3 / 31
E_SZ4_1244
4 / 31
E_SZ4_0237
5 / 31
E_SZ4_0405
6 / 31
E_SZ4_0520
7 / 31
E_SZ4_0968
8 / 31
E_SZ4_0797
9 / 31
E_SZ4_0836
10 / 31
E_SZ4_0495
11 / 31
E_SZ4_0366
12 / 31
E_SZ4_0927
13 / 31
E_SZ4_0908
14 / 31
E_SZ4_0327
15 / 31
E_SZ4_0850
16 / 31
E_SZ4_0596
17 / 31
E_SZ4_0188
18 / 31
E_SZ4_0532
19 / 31
E_SZ4_0313
20 / 31
E_SZ4_0824
21 / 31
E_SZ4_0156
22 / 31
E_SZ4_0682
23 / 31
E_SZ4_1025
24 / 31
E_SZ4_0786
25 / 31
E_SZ4_0701
26 / 31
E_SZ4_0082
27 / 31
E_SZ4_0574
28 / 31
E_SZ4_0031
29 / 31
E_SZ4_0649
30 / 31
E_SZ4_0527
31 / 31
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Gase sounded cautiously optimistic.

"We're seeing how the next day goes. He felt good, he looked good yesterday," the coach said. "He looked different to me yesterday. He looked way more confident running. I saw him burst, kind of saw a little more of what you saw in training camp, where the week before I felt like it was almost like holding back, 'Can I really juice it up?' Yesterday was the first time that he looked like the guy I saw in the spring and in training camp.

"We're just going to keep going along one day at a time, see how he feels today, see how he feels the next day. Once we get to Sunday, hopefully we get him back out there."

Herndon is not a cureall for what has ailed the Jets' offense, but conversely his addition would not be insignificant. As a fourth-round rookie last year, he broke out with 39 receptions for 502 yards (12.9 yards/catch, 4.5 YAC avg.), 25 first downs and four touchdowns. The yardage and TDs particularly were reminiscent of Dustin Keller's average production from 2008-11.

If Herndon can be folded in with Ryan Griffin, who has emerged the last two games as another reliable receiver, that could be a boost for QB Sam Darnold and the offense.

Could be. But for now, everyone — Herndon, Gase, tight ends coach John Dunn, the Jets' trainers and doctors — is taking it slow and steady.

"I've been itching to get back out there. At the end of the day, this is the sport I love, that I've loved for years, so not being able to be out there has definitely been crushing to me," Herndon said. "But I've continued to stay in my playbook and be a great teammate to everybody that is playing.

"Whatever part of the game plan they have me in, if they decide to let me go, I'll just do the best that I can and make the most of any opportunities."

Related Content

news

Joe Douglas, Robert Saleh Agree: Jets Had a 'Clear Vision' Through the Draft

GM: 'I Feel Like We're a Better Team Now Than We Were Going into This Weekend'

news

Jets Undrafted Free Agent Tracker

Get the Latest Jets Buzz from Media and College Reports on the Jets Undrafted Free Agents

news

Jets Draft Highlights | Watch the 2022 Draft Class In Action

See Highlights of the Newest Jets

news

NFL Draft Notebook | Jets Pounced When Opportunities Bounced Their Way

RB Breece Hall a Home Run Hitter; TE Jeremy Ruckert a 'Bulldog' in the Run Game, Edge Micheal Clemons Had Big Last Season at Texas A&M

news

2022 Jets Draft Picks

Everything You Need to Know About the Seven-Member Draft Class

news

Jets Select DL Micheal Clemons with 117th Pick of the 2022 NFL Draft

Joe Douglas Makes Second 4th-Round Selection; Takes Texas A&M Pass Rusher

news

Jets Select Tackle Max Mitchell with 111th Pick of 2022 NFL Draft

Played 4 Years for Louisiana Ragin' Cajuns, Started 37 Games, Most at RT, Last 3 Seasons

news

Do Jets Have Some More 4th-Round Magic as Draft Day 3 Begins?

Green & White Have 2 Picks Left, at 111 and 117, as Well as a Track Record of Selecting Solid Contributors in Round 4

news

Jets Get Playmaker RB Breece Hall & Tough-Minded TE Jeremy Ruckert on Day 2

Following Two Trades, Aggressive Joe Douglas Says Saturday Could be a Quick Day

news

Jets Trade Up with Giants for No. 36 Overall Pick, Take Iowa State RB Breece Hall

GM Joe Douglas Executes 2nd Trade of Draft, Then Makes Hall the First RB Taken in Las Vegas

news

Jets Select Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert with 101st Overall Selection in 2022 NFL Draft

Joe Douglas Selects Second Buckeye in 2022 NFL Draft; WR Garrett Wilson Went No. 10 Overall

news

Jets Trade with Giants for No. 36 Overall Pick

Joe Douglas Executes Second Trade in 2022 NFL Draft; Selects Iowa State RB Breece Hall

Advertising