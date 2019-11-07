Chris Herndon Feels 'Great,' Hopeful of Making '19 Debut Sunday

Gase sounded cautiously optimistic.

"We're seeing how the next day goes. He felt good, he looked good yesterday," the coach said. "He looked different to me yesterday. He looked way more confident running. I saw him burst, kind of saw a little more of what you saw in training camp, where the week before I felt like it was almost like holding back, 'Can I really juice it up?' Yesterday was the first time that he looked like the guy I saw in the spring and in training camp.

"We're just going to keep going along one day at a time, see how he feels today, see how he feels the next day. Once we get to Sunday, hopefully we get him back out there."

Herndon is not a cureall for what has ailed the Jets' offense, but conversely his addition would not be insignificant. As a fourth-round rookie last year, he broke out with 39 receptions for 502 yards (12.9 yards/catch, 4.5 YAC avg.), 25 first downs and four touchdowns. The yardage and TDs particularly were reminiscent of Dustin Keller's average production from 2008-11.

If Herndon can be folded in with Ryan Griffin, who has emerged the last two games as another reliable receiver, that could be a boost for QB Sam Darnold and the offense.

Could be. But for now, everyone — Herndon, Gase, tight ends coach John Dunn, the Jets' trainers and doctors — is taking it slow and steady.

"I've been itching to get back out there. At the end of the day, this is the sport I love, that I've loved for years, so not being able to be out there has definitely been crushing to me," Herndon said. "But I've continued to stay in my playbook and be a great teammate to everybody that is playing.