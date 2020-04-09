Chad Pennington: Jets Could Take Wide Receiver By Committee Approach 

In addition to fortifying the offensive line in front of Sam Darnold, Douglas replaced playmaking receiver Robby Anderson with another explosive target in former first-round pick Breshad Perriman.

"He has the talent otherwise he would not have been a first-round draft pick. He really started to find his ways with Byron (Leftwich) and the Buccaneers last year, was able to step in and have some great success there with the injuries that they faced with their wide receiver core," Pennington said of Perriman, who totaled 25 catches, 506 receiving yards and 5 TDs over last season's final five contests. "But also when their wide receiver core was intact with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, he had some 1-on-1 matchups that he was able to win as well."

With Perriman penciled in to start on the outside and veteran Jamison Crowder entrenched in the slot, the Jets still have a vacancy outside the numbers. With the No. 11 overall selection in the Draft, Douglas could have every receiver on the board when he goes on the clock.

"Right now, it looks like it's going to be a receiving core that's asked to do things by committee. It doesn't look right now that you have that standout per se, that true No. 1, but that doesn't necessarily have to be the case just as long as you have guys who understand their roles and understand what they're being asked to do," Pennington said. "I could certainly see the Jets going to the draft to add to that as well, but as far as Perriman and his signing, I think it was a solid signing no doubt."

For months, draft pundits have deliberated whether tackle or wide receiver will be a better option for the Green & White in the first round. The cerebral Pennington says its difficult to debate the direction without knowing how the dominoes will fall.