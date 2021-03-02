CBS Sports Pegs Jets WR Denzel Mims for 2021 Leap 

CBS Sports' Josh Edwards recently published an article projecting 10 players who will take a leap in 2021. Edwards tabbed WR Denzel Mims as one of those players.

"Mims missed seven games and really did not get a chance to acclimate himself to the NFL before seeing his first game action," Edwards wrote. "Mims flashed big-play potential accumulating 15.5 yards per reception on 23 catches. If the Jets can construct a stable situation then the Baylor product might be able to find bigger success in 2021."

Mims (6-3, 207) finished his rookie season with 23 catches, 357 yards, but no TDs after missing training camp and the first six games of the season with hamstring injuries. He started his NFL career with six straight games of at least 40 yards. Mims, the No. 59 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, was the only player in the NCAA with at least 8 TDs in each season from 2017-19 including 12 TDs in '19. His 4.38 40-yard dash at the NFL Scouting Combine tied for third-fastest among all WRs and his 6.66-second 3-cone drill all wideouts.