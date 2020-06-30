CB Brian Poole: Returning to Jets This Season 'Really Made Sense'

This offseason has been exceedingly different for the Jets. But different doesn't always mean difficult. In fact, some players seem to have embraced the virtual offseason program that has taken them to this point, a little more than a month away from the scheduled start to 2020 training camp.

Take cornerback Brian Poole.

"I mean, I've actually been enjoying it," Poole told Eric Allen on a recent NewYorkJets.com video. "It's been good just to get back in the routine, hearing the defense over again, being with the guys."

Hearing important elements of coordinator Gregg Williams' defense was important for the versatile fifth-year nickel. It was one reason Poole decided to re-sign with the Jets after spending about three days as an unrestricted free agent in March.

"It really made sense, just with the pandemic going on and everything like that," he said. "It just made more sense just to stay put, and I feel like it was the best opportunity for me going forward with my career. One more year just to be in the defense I was in last year. I really enjoyed playing in it, I feel like it fit my skillset well, and I'm definitely excited about going into my second year in New York."

Part of the excitement, he explained, comes from him being able to play to his strengths.

"I definitely take pride in having a lot of versatility in my game," said Poole, who has played inside and outside at corner, occasionally gone forward as a blitzer and occasionally patrolled the deep middle as a safety. "Playing the position I play, you've got to be able to support in the run game as well as the pass game, so you've got to be a firm tackler. Being versatile is something that definitely can help you in playing the nickel position, I would say."

And part of his optimism is just in the way he's preparing himself for coming seasons now as compared to his early years with Atlanta. Such as in the area of (not) committing penalties.